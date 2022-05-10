NFL Draft 2022: Why DeAngelo Malone's an intriguing talent you should keep a close eye on during Falcons campaign

Atlanta native created havoc at Western Kentucky, during Senior Bowl week

May 10, 2022 at 02:55 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

DeAngelo Malone wasn't the first edge rusher added to the Falcons NFL Draft class. That mantle fell to Arnold Ebiketie at No. 38 overall. He was a popular prospect from a big school, making a national name for himself during a standout season at Penn State.

The excitement for what he can do at the NFL level, for a Falcons team in desperate need of pass-rush help, is sky freaking high.

RELATED CONTENT:

Malone isn't getting the same run right now, and for good reason. He was taken 44 picks later. He went to a smaller school in Western Kentucky a casual fan hasn't heard or seen play.

He's a bit smaller than your standard edge, and the expectations aren't quite so high. There's a level of intrigue here that we can't ignore. In fact, we should highlight it heading into this week's rookie minicamp, the first opportunity to watch these guys work in Falcons gear.

Malone has a really fun highlights package, showing the speed and relentlessness and big-play ability you look for in an edge rusher. He's the type of player you could look back at in three years and say the Falcons got unreal value for a local product who thrived at the professional level.

The Falcons need an overhaul of the edge rusher position, adding Malone and Ebiketie to a group that includes fellow newcomer Lorezno Carter – he signed with the team in March – and 2021 fifth-round pick Ade Ogundeji.

There isn't a truly established quarterback hunter in the group, so they'll compete and find roles and establish a rotation that plays to every guy's strengths. It's no failure to end up a passing-down specialist while developing as a pro, and Malone could make hay in a position like that.

The Falcons need guys who can make plays in the backfield, and Malone has done that a ton. The two-time CUSA defensive player of the year had 57.5 tackles for loss over the last four years. He had 31 sacks in that span as well and could be an impactful rusher using speed and athleticism while developing his all-around game.

Falcons select DeAngelo Malone in Third Round of 2022 NFL Draft | Top photos

Atlanta Falcons have drafted Western Kentucky outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone in the third round.

Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) stands on the field during an NCAA college football game against Florida International University, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Bowling Green, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
1 / 8

Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) stands on the field during an NCAA college football game against Florida International University, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Bowling Green, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
2 / 8

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
3 / 8

Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Kentucky University defensive end Deangelo Malone reacts to a play during an NCAA football game against Indiana University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. IU beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
4 / 8

Western Kentucky University defensive end Deangelo Malone reacts to a play during an NCAA football game against Indiana University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. IU beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FIU running back Anthony Jones (2) is tackled by Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
5 / 8

FIU running back Anthony Jones (2) is tackled by Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone of Western Kentucky (10) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 8

American Team defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone of Western Kentucky (10) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
7 / 8

Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deangelo Malone (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) out runs Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
8 / 8

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) out runs Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While there's generally a type of edge rusher that fits a certain scheme, the most important trait is winning one-on-one matchups and finding ways to create havoc. Malone has a track record of doing exactly that. While he'll get knocked for playing at a smaller school, Malone stood out big time at the Senior Bowl. He matched up against better competition during the practice week and in the game, where he was named the American Team MVP.

He'll be a player to keep an eye on throughout the offseason program, training camp and beyond as we find out if a highly productive college player can transition well to the pros. The Falcons need some juice off the edge. Malone has vast potential, and could we provide it.

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Analyzing the futures of Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones and others: Six Falcons post-draft observations

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. What did we learn about the Falcons through their pre- and post-draft decisions?

news

How Drake London's competitiveness and family led him to the NFL

London's expected to be the next in line of the Falcons' great receivers. He'll rely on his innate competitiveness and the family bond that got him this far to do so.

news

NFL Draft 2022: Why Tyler Allgeier could emerge as face of Falcons backfield

Allgeier's performance in the Independence bowl sold Arthur Smith and Falcons front office.

news

How to watch, follow 2022 NFL schedule release, including Falcons slate

Full Falcons schedule, including nine regular-season home games, unveiled May 12

news

Why Arnold Ebiketie was exactly what the Falcons were looking for in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tori, Kris and Scott examine their favorite draft picks from last weekend. Tori's up first.

news

Bair Mail: On Demond Ridder potential, Drake London fit, NFL Draft grades and surprises

Your questions get answers in this Thursday mailbag

news

How did the Falcons fare in 2022 NFL Draft? -- Question of the Week

Scott, Tori and Kris discuss their favorite pick, overall thoughts on the draft class and more in this week's installment.

news

Bair: Grady Jarrett extension impactful for the present and future of Falcons team in transition

Falcons agreed to terms on deal that keeps Pro Bowler in Atlanta through 2025 season

news

Falcons agree to terms with Grady Jarrett

Jarrett is expected to sign a three-year deal. The Falcons get their guy back, where do they go from here?

news

'He checked all the boxes': How the Falcons decided on Drake London in 2022 NFL Draft

London's highlight-reel filled game against Colorado blew scouts away

news

Falcons exercise fifth-year option on one 2019 NFL Draft pick, decline the other

Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary were drafted together, but one will stay in Atlanta a year longer than the other.

Top News

NFL Draft 2022: Why DeAngelo Malone's an intriguing talent you should keep a close eye on during Falcons campaign

Analyzing the futures of Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones and others: Six Falcons post-draft observations

NFL Draft 2022: Why Tyler Allgeier could emerge as face of Falcons backfield

Why Arnold Ebiketie was exactly what the Falcons were looking for in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising