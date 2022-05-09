NFL Draft 2022: Why Tyler Allgeier could emerge as face of Falcons backfield

Allgeier's performance in the Independence bowl sold Arthur Smith and Falcons front office.

May 09, 2022 at 10:05 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

Editor's note: This series evaluates Scott, Tori, and Kris' favorite picks from the NFL Draft.

Down 21-14, early in the third quarter of the Independence Bowl, BYU handed the ball off to running back Tyler Allgeier. He got the ball and stopped, almost Leveon Bell-like, as he waited for a running lane to develop, and as soon as a lane opened, he shot through it, all the way to the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown.

Allgeier finished with 27 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns in his final college game. That game was the tape that won Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office over, and they knew that if Allgeier were available when he was the top player on their board, they would get him.

"Watch that bowl game he played," Smith said. "That will tell you everything you need to know about him."

"Four down player," General Manager Terry Fontenot said. "First and second down, the way he can run the ball, the way he can catch it, he can protect. Fourth down the value he can bring in our kicking game; he fits our ethos."

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons running back room will look much different next season. The Falcons released Atlanta native Mike Davis, who had 503 yards and three touchdowns last season, after the draft. Allgeier will join a running back room with former Chiefs running back Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson, who will likely split time at receiver as he did last season.

While in Tennessee, Smith tailored his entire offensive around Derrick Henry, who led the league in rushing during Smith's two years as offensive coordinator. He used play-action shots to receiver A.J. Brown, which was effective for the Titans. That does not mean that Smith will try and build the running game around Allgeier or any other back on the team, especially with the weapons at tight end and receiver, but that the running back position is vital in Smith's offense.

And Allgeier is the kind back that Smith loves.

He can juke and run around defenders if he needs to, but he is generally looking to make contact with defenders and lower his shoulder. He was third in the nation in total rushing and his 1,847 yards after contact since 2020 were the most in the FBS, per Pro Football Focus. He says he models his game after other physical, bruising running backs in Nick Chubb and Marshawn Lynch, and believes running through defenders is the best way to play football.

Falcons select Tyler Allgeier in Fifth Round of 2022 NFL Draft | Top photos

Atlanta Falcons have drafted BTU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round.

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
1 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs out of the tackle of Virginia inside linebacker Josh Ahern (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
2 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs out of the tackle of Virginia inside linebacker Josh Ahern (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (01) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (01) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
BYU's Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball before scoring against Utah State in the first half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
4 / 8

BYU's Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball before scoring against Utah State in the first half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) leaps to try stay inbounds during the first half of the Independence Bowl NCAA college football game against UAB in Shreveport, La., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
5 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) leaps to try stay inbounds during the first half of the Independence Bowl NCAA college football game against UAB in Shreveport, La., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball against Western Kentucky in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
6 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball against Western Kentucky in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball as Louisiana Tech defensive back Cedric Woods (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
7 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball as Louisiana Tech defensive back Cedric Woods (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) watches from the sideline against North Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)
8 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) watches from the sideline against North Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

Jeff Swinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In his post-draft press conference, Arthur Smith said that the running back room was wide open. Last season Patterson led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, but overall the running game struggled. The Falcons were second-worst in the league in rushing yards per game at 85.4, just ahead of the Houston Texans.

And the running game wasn't just a 2021 issue.

The Falcons rushing attack has been a perennial struggle spot for the team. Their 27th place finish in 2018 was their highest in the past four seasons, when Tevin Coleman led the team with 800 rushing yards. The Falcons have not had a thousand rusher since Devonta Freeman ran for 1,079 yards in the 2016 season.

Allgeier plays with the style and physicality that Smith covets in his players. Allgeier changing the Falcons' running game in his rookie season seems unlikely, but he could be the face of the Falcons' backfield soon.

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations
SECURE YOUR SEAT

Related Content

news

How to watch, follow 2022 NFL schedule release, including Falcons slate

Full Falcons schedule, including nine regular-season home games, unveiled May 12

news

Why Arnold Ebiketie was exactly what the Falcons were looking for in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tori, Kris and Scott examine their favorite draft picks from last weekend. Tori's up first.

news

Bair Mail: On Demond Ridder potential, Drake London fit, NFL Draft grades and surprises

Your questions get answers in this Thursday mailbag

news

How did the Falcons fare in 2022 NFL Draft? -- Question of the Week

Scott, Tori and Kris discuss their favorite pick, overall thoughts on the draft class and more in this week's installment.

news

Bair: Grady Jarrett extension impactful for the present and future of Falcons team in transition

Falcons agreed to terms on deal that keeps Pro Bowler in Atlanta through 2025 season

news

Falcons agree to terms with Grady Jarrett

Jarrett is expected to sign a three-year deal. The Falcons get their guy back, where do they go from here?

news

'He checked all the boxes': How the Falcons decided on Drake London in 2022 NFL Draft

London's highlight-reel filled game against Colorado blew scouts away

news

Falcons exercise fifth-year option on one 2019 NFL Draft pick, decline the other

Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary were drafted together, but one will stay in Atlanta a year longer than the other.

news

Falcons announce 13 undrafted free agent signings

Three receivers, two defensive linemen and a punter among class of undrafted additions

news

Falcons release Mike Davis, make other roster moves following 2022 NFL Draft

Davis finished the 2021 season with 503 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

news

Wyche: What Falcons draft told us about Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith plan

Falcons found toughness, scheme fits throughout this class

Top News

NFL Draft 2022: Why Tyler Allgeier could emerge as face of Falcons backfield

Why Arnold Ebiketie was exactly what the Falcons were looking for in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Lorenzo Carter moves through 2022 Falcons offseason program | Week 3

'He checked all the boxes': How the Falcons decided on Drake London in 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising