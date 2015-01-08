New Stadium Club Seat PSL Sales Set to Begin

Jan 08, 2015 at 02:51 AM

Atlanta Falcons representatives today presented to the Georgia World Congress Center Authority Board for approval the personal seat license (PSL) marketing plan for club seats in the new Atlanta stadium. PSLs are a one-time fee for seat ownership rights and a common form of financing for building new stadiums or undergoing large-scale renovations of sporting venues. 

In February 2014, the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) appointed Atlanta Falcons Stadium Company as the GWCCA's exclusive agent and sales representative for the marketing and sale of PSLs in the new stadium. All proceeds from the sale of PSLs will be applied to the development and construction of the new Atlanta stadium.

Club seat PSL sales will commence on January 12 in connection with the start of the relocation process for current Georgia Dome club seat holders into seats in the new stadium beginning in 2017. PSL prices for all non-club seats will be finalized and submitted for approval to the GWCCA Board later this year. Non-club season ticket holders will have priority in purchasing a reasonably comparable seat in the new stadium; this priority will not be affected by club seat sales.

A PSL provides ownership rights of seats through the duration of the stadium lease (30 years plus three 5-year renewal options). Benefits of ownership include the ability to transfer or resell PSLs, the right to purchase Falcons season tickets and playoff tickets and priority right to purchase tickets for non-NFL events.  In addition, PSL owners are guaranteed a three-year price lock on Falcons season tickets for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. 

The one-time PSL fees for club seats are $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000 depending on the seat location.  In addition, a small number of exclusive Founders Club seats offering all-inclusive amenities will be offered at a PSL price of $45,000.  PSLs may be paid in full at the time of purchase, in annual equal installments between now and 2017, or financed over 10 years.

"We will approach the relocation process in phases, beginning with the current Georgia Dome executive members," said Michael Drake, Vice President of Sales and Service for Legends Global Sales, which oversees the Falcons' premium and season ticket sales for the new Atlanta stadium.

"We expect the entire club seat sales process to take approximately five months, after which we will begin the PSL and seat sales process for the remainder of the building.  Our plans call for a wide range of prices to ensure affordable access for all fans."

Club seating in the new Atlanta stadium has been redesigned with premium amenities and the best sightlines in the stadium.  Club seats are located on each of the lower level sidelines between the 15-yard lines or on each of the 200 level sidelines between the 35-yard lines.  Club members will enjoy private VIP stadium entrance access; wider seating and enhanced leg room; access to a variety of private club lounges; upscale beverage and dining options; the option to purchase premium parking near the stadium; and opportunities to purchase tickets to other stadium events.

The new Atlanta stadium offers enhanced club membership options for this premium ownership group. Two private Founders Clubs at field level on each side of the stadium provide exclusive views of players from both teams as they enter and exit the field.  Two Champions Clubs offer unprecedented in-game access to on-field patio areas, and two Piedmont Clubs on the mezzanine level feature retractable glass overhead doors giving fans unlimited on-field sightlines including views of the 360-degree halo video board.  All clubs feature private restrooms, traditional and fine dining options, and lounge seating and dining areas.

All current season ticket holders will have the opportunity to visit a state-of-the-art new stadium preview center and meet with a dedicated sales consultant to learn more about the seat selection process.   Fans who are not current season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the new stadium by joining the waitlist. For more information visit: http://newstadium.atlantafalcons.com/waitlist_overview/

Design renderings of the exclusive club lounges may be viewed at: http://newstadium.atlantafalcons.com/clubs/

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

