New Falcon Hopes AFL Helps Him Land Job

Jun 07, 2016 at 04:32 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

New Falcon Michael Huey has been a professional athlete since 2011, and even though he's yet to earn a steady job in the NFL, the offensive lineman knows a thing or two about winning.

As a member of the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League, Huey has won three consecutive Arena Bowl championships from 2011-14, earning first-team All-Arena honors twice in that space. And while the AFL produces a lot of nontraditional action, playing on a thin, 50-yard field has allowed Huey to develop one of his most important traits.

"Things are actually faster (in the Arena League), believe it or not," Huey told ESPN last August. "It helped me build on athleticism. And also, it's a pro league, so I was able to mature a little bit more than what I was coming out of college. I feel like I've developed into a smarter, stronger player."

Additionally, given the nature of Arena Football and the size of every team's roster, the University of Texas alum has learned how to play guard and center, giving him the kind of versatility Atlanta wants out of its backup linemen. He even learned how to catch a pass over the middle like a tight end.

"The more you can do, the better," said Huey, who's had brief stints with Seattle, San Diego and Washington. "It shows your worth and your value. Whenever they ask me to do a task, I'll do it with a smile on my face, and I'll do it 100 miles per hour."

