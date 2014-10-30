Motherly Instincts Drive Cheerleader Cara M.

As the only mom on the squad, Cara knows she's at a different place in life than the other women, finding it harder to relate to them as they do to each other.

"I think you have girls that really bond; you have girls that are around the same age, that may have boyfriends or that are single and they hang out together or they have that same kind of thing," said Cara. "Nobody really relates to me."

Being a mom on the team, however, hasn't stopped Cara from putting herself out there and creating similarities with her teammates. Veteran Macy A., who is around the same age as Cara, took her under her wing, showing her the ins-and-outs of her first year and has helped her throughout her journey with the Falcons, quickly becoming a close friend.

Forming bonds with the other cheerleaders, although at first was tough, is minor compared to the struggles Cara faced earlier in her life, turning her into the woman she is.

Growing up in Augusta, Ga., she moved away to Savannah in her early twenties for her first husband, a feat in and of itself having never before left home. Being the dancer she was, she taught Zumba Cara-style, making it the first Zumba class to arrive in Savannah. Doing this kept her from missing her hometown, and kept her dreams of one day doing it on a more professional level alive.