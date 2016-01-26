Mock Draft: Updated List of First-Round Targets

Jan 26, 2016 at 05:30 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Darron Lee - The Falcoholic
Position: Linebacker
College: Ohio State
Scouting Report:A Freshman All-American who helped the Buckeyes to their 2014 National Championship, Lee is a speedy linebacker who thrives in all defensive situations. His explosiveness is palpable, and his ability to bend the edge makes him especially dangerous during blitz packages. Multiple scouts have said his athleticism is rare, and as someone who plays with the kind of energy Dan Quinn desires, he could be a nice fit in Atlanta.

Shaq Lawson - NFL.com
Position: DL
College: Clemson
Scouting Report: Formerly teammates with Vic Beasley, Jr. and Grady Jarrett, Lawson is one of the top defensive ends in the 2016 draft class. It's hard to argue with his stats: The consensus All-American earned 22.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games as a junior. A bulky athlete for someone who lines up outside, Lawson uses his impressive strength to bully offensive tackles and can frequently handle double-teams.

Kevin Dodd - Walter Football
Position: DL
College: Clemson
Scouting Report: One of Clemson's many talented front-seven defenders, Kevin Dodd has the size, speed and hand technique to thrive in the NFL. In 2015, his first year as a starter, the 6-foot-4 lineman tallied 23.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks—both second on the team behind Lawson.

Michael Thomas - Comcast Sports Net
Position: WR
College: Ohio State
Scouting Report: A strong, 6-foot-3 receiver, Thomas established himself as one of the best wideouts during the Buckeyes' 2014 National Championship run. This year he put up fantastic numbers, including 56 receptions, 781 receiving yards and nine touchdowns—all team-highs. Thanks to his ball skills, crisp route running and reliable hands, many scouts project Thomas to become a No. 2 receiver in the NFL.

Jaylon Smith - SB Nation
Position: Linebacker
College: Notre Dame
Scouting Report: A natural athlete who exhibits a strong burst and impressive closing speed, Smith has led the Fighting Irish in tackles during each of the last two seasons and just won the Butkus award, presented to college's top linebacker. This year he recorded 115 tackles (69 solo), nine tackles for loss, five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a sack. Considered to have top-10 talent, Smith could fall in the draft because of serious knee injury he sustained during the Fiesta Bowl.

