Mayock Projects Possible RB in Falcons' 2015 Draft

The 2015 NFL Scouting Combine is underway and soon will include the start of position group workouts. Beginning Friday, the specialists, offensive linemen and tight ends will take the field, followed Saturday by quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

As for the entire draft class as a whole, earlier this week, NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock described the group as "particularly deep" at running back, "very good" at wide receiver and "very thin" at the quarterback and safety positions.

When asked for his thoughts on the Falcons draft needs, Mayock said Dan Quinn's team may go the way of running back in later rounds after likely selecting a pass rusher with their No.8-overall pick.

"There's been an awful lot of talk about running backs," Mayock said about the Falcons. "Steven Jackson is 31 (years old), (Antone) Smith and (Jacquizz) Rodgers are free agents, (Devonta) Freeman is kind of a situational guy, so a bigger back makes sense, and I think we're deep enough in this draft to get one in the third or fourth round."