Mayock Projects Possible RB in Falcons' 2015 Draft

Feb 19, 2015 at 01:45 AM

The 2015 NFL Scouting Combine is underway and soon will include the start of position group workouts. Beginning Friday, the specialists, offensive linemen and tight ends will take the field, followed Saturday by quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

As for the entire draft class as a whole, earlier this week, NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock described the group as "particularly deep" at running back, "very good" at wide receiver and "very thin" at the quarterback and safety positions.

When asked for his thoughts on the Falcons draft needs, Mayock said Dan Quinn's team may go the way of running back in later rounds after likely selecting a pass rusher with their No.8-overall pick.

"There's been an awful lot of talk about running backs," Mayock said about the Falcons. "Steven Jackson is 31 (years old), (Antone) Smith and (Jacquizz) Rodgers are free agents, (Devonta) Freeman is kind of a situational guy, so a bigger back makes sense, and I think we're deep enough in this draft to get one in the third or fourth round."

If Atlanta chooses to select a running back on day two of the draft, the club will have plenty to choose from, including the type of rushers offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said he prefers, those who can put their foot in the ground, get downhill, get over four yards per carry and move the chains. 

"You start getting into the third and fourth round, I think David Johnson from Northern Iowa is really intriguing," Mayock said. "T.J. Yeldon from Alabama could be a late-two to mid-three (selection). David Cobb from Minnesota is a tough, downhill back (and) can take the carries. (He's) very physical (and the) same with Cameron Artis-Payne."

As for Cobb, he enters the Combine after an impressive Senior Bowl performance, logging 69 rushing yards and a touchdown in the North's victory over the South, 34-13.

He left the University of Minnesota ranking seventh all-time in program history with 2,617-career rushing yards, finishing with 18-career rushing touchdowns in two seasons, including 11 in 2014.

While a potential reunion of former Golden Gopher teammates, Cobb and current Falcons defensive end Ra'Shede Hageman, could happen, fans can only speculate until the confirmed decisions are announced at the 2015 NFL Draft in Chicago, April 30 - May 2.

