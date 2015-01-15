Matthews Named to Brandt's All-Rookie Team

Jan 15, 2015 at 12:25 AM

NFL Media's Gil Brandt released his 2014 All-Rookie Team this week, including Atlanta Falcons top-pick Jake Matthews, who continued his family's proud legacy in the league.

Selected with the team's sixth-overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Matthews is the fourth member of his family to be drafted in the first round and the seventh to reach the NFL. The Matthews' family lineage in the NFL began with Clay Matthews Sr., who played four seasons for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1950s. Jake's father, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Bruce Matthews, was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III is a cousin of the rookie tackle.

During Atlanta's Week 14 matchup against the Packers, Matthews held his own against cousin Clay, allowing just one sack. 

Player Spotlight: Jake Matthews

T Jake Matthews was selected by the Falcons with the 6th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft and has had an immediate impact on the offensive line.

No Title
1 / 19
No Title
2 / 19
No Title
3 / 19
No Title
4 / 19
No Title
5 / 19
No Title
6 / 19
No Title
7 / 19
No Title
8 / 19
No Title
9 / 19
No Title
10 / 19
No Title
11 / 19
No Title
12 / 19
No Title
13 / 19
No Title
14 / 19
No Title
15 / 19
No Title
16 / 19
No Title
17 / 19
No Title
18 / 19
No Title
19 / 19
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Matthews showcased his talents in a total of 15 games this season, missing Week 2 because of an ankle injury. Among his many noteworthy efforts, he shined in Week 1, helping block for a Falcons offense that generated a franchise record 548 total yards against the New Orleans Saints.

Two weeks later, returning from the ankle injury, Matthews helped block for the Atlanta offense that scored 56 points (second-most in franchise history) and recorded 488 total yards against Tampa Bay.

Falcons fans have much to be excited about in Matthews, who will provide quarterback Matt Ryan with plenty of protection next season and years to come.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Catching up with Josh Harris at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Bair Mail: On efficient use of free agency, where to address receiver issues, Calvin Ridley, Marlon Davidson

2022 Pro Bowl | Josh Harris and Kyle Pitts' 2021 season snapshots

Terry Fontenot discusses Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Cordarrelle Patterson, 2022 NFL draft

Advertising