Matthews Named to Brandt's All-Rookie Team

NFL Media's Gil Brandt released his 2014 All-Rookie Team this week, including Atlanta Falcons top-pick Jake Matthews, who continued his family's proud legacy in the league.
Selected with the team's sixth-overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Matthews is the fourth member of his family to be drafted in the first round and the seventh to reach the NFL. The Matthews' family lineage in the NFL began with Clay Matthews Sr., who played four seasons for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1950s. Jake's father, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Bruce Matthews, was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III is a cousin of the rookie tackle.
During Atlanta's Week 14 matchup against the Packers, Matthews held his own against cousin Clay, allowing just one sack.
T Jake Matthews was selected by the Falcons with the 6th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft and has had an immediate impact on the offensive line.
Matthews showcased his talents in a total of 15 games this season, missing Week 2 because of an ankle injury. Among his many noteworthy efforts, he shined in Week 1, helping block for a Falcons offense that generated a franchise record 548 total yards against the New Orleans Saints.
Two weeks later, returning from the ankle injury, Matthews helped block for the Atlanta offense that scored 56 points (second-most in franchise history) and recorded 488 total yards against Tampa Bay.
Falcons fans have much to be excited about in Matthews, who will provide quarterback Matt Ryan with plenty of protection next season and years to come.