Matthews Named to Brandt's All-Rookie Team

Selected with the team's sixth-overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Matthews is the fourth member of his family to be drafted in the first round and the seventh to reach the NFL. The Matthews' family lineage in the NFL began with Clay Matthews Sr., who played four seasons for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1950s. Jake's father, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Bruce Matthews, was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews III is a cousin of the rookie tackle.