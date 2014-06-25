LB Dobbins Adds Special Teams Experience

Jun 25, 2014 at 01:33 AM

Overlooked in the minicamp-ending trade to acquire a new backup quarterback was the signing of reserve linebacker Tim Dobbins. The Falcons are Dobbins' fourth team in nine years and he's an experienced linebacker that will provide quality depth and most likely make his impact on special teams.

Head coach Mike Smith said Dobbins' experience will come in handy this season. With 22 games as a starter under his belt in his career, Dobbins can come off the bench and not miss a beat.

"He's had a lot of experience," Smith said last week. "He's got a lot of games under his belt. I think that's going to be important that we have some guys that have played some games."

An injury slowed Dobbins last season, but in 2012 with the Texans, he made six starts at inside linebacker. As a reserve, Dobbins will be expected to pitch in on special teams and Smith said that's where he's made a name for himself in the league.

"He's going to have to pick up some of the slack that we lost with a guy that's leaving our team," Smith said. "Akeem (Dent) was a central part on special teams. Dobbins has been a good special teams player. He's probably played more special teams snaps than he has defensive snaps. He has a track record, both as a first-, second- and third-down player and as a fourth-down player."

Dobbins led Houston with nine special teams tackles in 2011 and has double-digit special teams tackles in two other seasons (2008-09, San Diego). Dobbins' familiarity with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's system probably played a factor in the signing, as well. He was a key reserve in Miami with Nolan in 2010, making six starts with some of the best production of his career. According to statistics from Pro Football Focus, Dobbins played 314 snaps, recording a 5.8 run defense rating. 

In 2012, Dobbins started six games for Houston and played in 394 snaps, a career high. He finished the season with positive PFF grades as a run and pass defender.

With Dent gone, Dobbins will compete for a reserve role at inside linebacker behind Paul Worrilow and Joplo Bartu. 2014 fourth-round pick Prince Shembo is making a move to inside linebacker and Smith said at the close of minicamp that he's adjusting well and expects to see the rookie LB get a lot of action during training camp.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Practice report: What Arthur Smith took away from open Mercedes-Benz Stadium session

What to watch for during open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Arthur Blank Family Foundation to fund Black College Football Hall of Fame Fellowship for two years to Honor Paul Tagliabue 

Best of Kyle Pitts | 2021 AT&T Training Camp highlights

Advertising