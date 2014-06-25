LB Dobbins Adds Special Teams Experience

Overlooked in the minicamp-ending trade to acquire a new backup quarterback was the signing of reserve linebacker Tim Dobbins. The Falcons are Dobbins' fourth team in nine years and he's an experienced linebacker that will provide quality depth and most likely make his impact on special teams.

Head coach Mike Smith said Dobbins' experience will come in handy this season. With 22 games as a starter under his belt in his career, Dobbins can come off the bench and not miss a beat.

"He's had a lot of experience," Smith said last week. "He's got a lot of games under his belt. I think that's going to be important that we have some guys that have played some games."

An injury slowed Dobbins last season, but in 2012 with the Texans, he made six starts at inside linebacker. As a reserve, Dobbins will be expected to pitch in on special teams and Smith said that's where he's made a name for himself in the league.