Kiper: Falcons' Pick Likely Between Ray, Gregory

Feb 26, 2015 at 04:58 AM

The 2015 NFL Draft is absolutely loaded with pass rushers, serving as good news for teams like the Falcons, who are looking to cause all kinds of chaos against opposing quarterbacks in 2015. The talent-loaded draft class of sack specialists includes the names we've heard since the end of the college football season, Florida's Dante Fowler Jr., Missouri's Shane Ray, Nebraska's Randy Gregory and Clemson's Vic Beasley, each earning headlines throughout recent weeks.

Three days after all of the pro prospect workouts concluded at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. offered thoughts via conference call about who he likes as the best fit available for the Falcons with their No. 8-overall pick.

"It's more about who's going to be there, that's what it gets down to," Kiper said."(Oregon's Arik) Armstead would be kind of a wildcard, because he really fits more of a 3-4 as a defensive end in that scheme, but I would say a pass rusher, the best one at that point would be Ray or Gregory."

Ray, who earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors with 14 sacks last season, measured just under 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds. He recorded 21 reps in the bench press test at the Combine and will complete all other drills at Missouri's pro day, stemming from a foot injury in his final game of the season. The defensive end said he has drawn interest from NFL teams who utilize both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes, but mostly those running the 3-4, seeing him as a pass-rushing linebacker. 

As for Gregory, aside from adding strength, Kiper says the former Nebraska star has all the makings of an outstanding pass rusher.

"He's a phenomenal athlete," Kiper said. "He's got the length, long arms, he's got a 6-foot-4-and-a-half, 6-foot-5 frame. Gregory could be spectacular in this league. He has to show that he can be durable as well, but he's the kind of kid that has enormous upside."

Footnote: Kiper also cited Beasley, who shined at the Combine, as a guy who may have a chance to get after the quarterback for the Falcons next season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bair Mail: Drake London, Treylon Burks at No. 8, trading back into first round, prioritizing free agency needs

Falcons have eighth most valuable NFL draft capital

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace joins Falcons scouting staff

'Larger than life:' Claude Humphrey had huge impact on Falcons, Tennessee State, on and off the field

Advertising