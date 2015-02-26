Kiper: Falcons' Pick Likely Between Ray, Gregory

The 2015 NFL Draft is absolutely loaded with pass rushers, serving as good news for teams like the Falcons, who are looking to cause all kinds of chaos against opposing quarterbacks in 2015. The talent-loaded draft class of sack specialists includes the names we've heard since the end of the college football season, Florida's Dante Fowler Jr., Missouri's Shane Ray, Nebraska's Randy Gregory and Clemson's Vic Beasley, each earning headlines throughout recent weeks.

Three days after all of the pro prospect workouts concluded at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. offered thoughts via conference call about who he likes as the best fit available for the Falcons with their No. 8-overall pick.

"It's more about who's going to be there, that's what it gets down to," Kiper said."(Oregon's Arik) Armstead would be kind of a wildcard, because he really fits more of a 3-4 as a defensive end in that scheme, but I would say a pass rusher, the best one at that point would be Ray or Gregory."