Day in the Life: How KhaDarel Hodge finds time in busy training camp days to maintain mental health

Veteran receiver with big personality added meditation to his routine two year ago

Aug 06, 2023 at 04:15 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons training camp days are long. That's why KhaDarel is committed to keeping things light. His big personality helps others get through the grind, which starts at 6 a.m. and ends more than 12 hours later.

There are countless meetings to sit through, with a practice and walk-through breaking them up. Then there's the recovery periods in the training room, ice bath and hot tubs and once back in the Falcons on-campus dorms, to make sure his body is ready to do it all over again.

RELATED CONTENT:

As you can see in the must-watch video above, where KhaDarel takes you inside a few days in his camp life, he brings an outgoing personality and a welcome sense of humor to what he considers the serious business of getting ready for an NFL season.

The written form can't beat visuals so great.

There are parts of his routine not shown, however, important additions to it that have helped clear his mind and put his best foot forward this summer and last.

Hodge puts as significant effort into maintaining his mental health, which stands as important as anything else done during a super busy day.

"I like to meditate morning and night," Hodge said. "I like to get my mind right and lock in on goals I want for myself in the morning. At night I like to remind myself of what I want to do and affirm what I've done to accomplish those things. I sleep on that, and when I wake up, I feel like I have a better energy and mindset to know what I'm going to do the next day."

Meditation keeps the receiver focused on the positive and away the traps of stressing about mistakes or things not done.

"This is a great game but a crazy business," Hodge said. "If you don't get away from it every now and then, it can be overwhelming. I like to stay loose and sometimes just relax and unwind and think about the good things in life instead of just pressing so much. Only focusing on the field can be a bit much, so hitting that reset button is important."

Hodge knows all too well that focusing on the negatives can lead you down the wrong path and tells young receivers that at every turn. Overthinking can make you play worse and do uncharacteristic things.

Hodge knows mistakes are inevitable. NFL players are, after all, human. He instead emphasizes making one good/great play per day. He wants to finish every block and avoid missed assignments. Those three things, plus staying healthy, are pillars of a darn good day.

He goes to sleep each night focused on those things. Then he wakes up thinking about ways to do even better.

Even with this focus on keeping the mind right, breaking the routine is key. That's why you see KhaDarel signing at the top of his lungs on a later-night drive, letting all the extra emotions out before settling back in for the night.

"Sometimes that's just a different way to vent," Hodge said. "Sometimes you just need to take a little night stroll and have a little fun and remind yourself where you're at in life and that it's okay to enjoy it. That's how I unwind and get my mind back and see that I'm in a good spot and, whatever negative thing that happened that day isn't as bad as it seems."

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

On the bubble: Frank Darby, John FitzPatrick make a case in first two weeks of camp

With cut down day looming at the end of this month, Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney break down who they think are contending for just a few open spots.
news

'It being hotter, it feels better to me': Penny Hart on first training camp back in Atlanta

With the training camp heat blazing, the wide receiver from Georgia has hopes of making a case for himself on Falcons 53-man roster.  
news

Camp report: Tre Flowers, Mike Hughes step in with Jeff Okudah out

Veterans took first-team reps opposite A.J. Terrell with Jeff Okudah sidelines due to an ankle injury
news

Arthur Smith provides update on Jeff Okudah ankle injury

Cornerback got carted off practice field on Friday, received MRI after that
news

'He has impressed us every day:' How Carlos Washington Jr. is trying to make impression in crowded backfield

Undrafted running back should see significant action during Falcons preseason
news

Camp report: Jeff Okudah will get MRI on ankle injury after getting carted off practice field

Veteran Tre Flowers worked with the first unit in Okudah's absence
news

Falcons sign four players to roster

Additions come a day after Feleipe Franks and two others were waived/injured and Ethan Greenidge was placed on injured reserve
news

Why having Desmond Ridder as roommate has helped Bijan Robinson learn Falcons system

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick shares four-bedroom dorm with Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside
news

Terry Fontenot talks Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson and what defines success in 2023

Falcons general manager held a press conference before Wednesday's training camp practice
news

Camp report: Why Arthur Smith says, 'This is the most fun I've had coaching'

Plus notes from practice, new addition to one-on-one drills, two linemen are carted off. 
news

Camp report: Why 'set the tempo' is point of emphasis for David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett and Falcons defensive line

Richie Grant makes a nice pick on team's second practice in pads

Top News

Day in the Life: How KhaDarel Hodge finds time in busy training camp days to maintain mental health

On the bubble: Frank Darby, John FitzPatrick make a case in first two weeks of camp

'It being hotter, it feels better to me': Penny Hart on first training camp back in Atlanta

Camp report: Tre Flowers, Mike Hughes step in with Jeff Okudah out

Advertising