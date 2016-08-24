 Skip to main content
Advertising

Keys to Victory: Falcons at Dolphins

Aug 24, 2016 at 10:58 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

As the Falcons get set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, head coach Dan Quinn provided insight on what his team must do to leave Florida with a win.

Here are this week's Keys to Victory:

All eyes on the offensive line

Atlanta's offensive line will be challenged by a stout Miami defensive front and their play will be vital to the success in both the pass and run game. Quinn wants to establish balance on offense, and the guys in the trenches will play a big role in that specific area.

"We want to play on their side of their line," Quinn said. "They have a real aggressive front, and we like to think we have an aggressive front. That matchup is going to be a good one. They really penetrate their aggressives, so we need to come off that way."

How will Quinn and Co. evaluate the play of this group? It all boils down to two specific stats: Yards per carry and completion percentage.

Create takeaways

You've heard it before and you'll hear it again: It's all about the ball for the Falcons. Quinn's defense is centered around creating takeaways, and despite winning both exhibition games, they have yet to do so in the preseason, losing the turnover battle in each contest.

"Can we create takeaways? We've had two ball games where we haven't created them, so we've shined a light on that," Quinn said.

Field position is everything

For Quinn and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, the success of the special teams unit will be determined by field position.

"For the cover units, [it's] the field position start," Quinn said. "That's the battle. Where does their average drive start and where does our average drive start? If we can win them in that way, that's all field position. Are we better than them in drive starts?"

Shayne Graham will be be taking over the kicking duties for the Falcons and Quinn is hopeful the operation is seamless.

There's no denying the importance of the final box score, but for Quinn and his staff in the preseason, the emphasis remains on player evaluation.

"In the preseason, it's not about the game plan," Quinn said. "It's about the evaluation of the players. It's paramount."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil 

COLUMN: What consensus of national media opinions at NFL Combine could hypothesize about Falcons future

Is there a world in which the Falcons draft a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze? Perhaps

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy? Even through the draft alone, the Falcons have options at quarterback

Advertising