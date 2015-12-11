K Bryant Placed on IR, NT Mbu Promoted

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have promoted nose tackle Joey Mbu to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, and they have also placed kicker Matt Bryant on injured reserve.

Mbu, 6-3, 310 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Houston. He spent the first 13 weeks of the season as a member on the Falcons practice squad. Mbu started all 13 games for the Cougars in 2014, serving as a team captain, and earning first team All-AAC honors.