K Bryant Placed on IR, NT Mbu Promoted

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have promoted nose tackle Joey Mbu to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, and they have also placed kicker Matt Bryant on injured reserve.
Mbu, 6-3, 310 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Houston. He spent the first 13 weeks of the season as a member on the Falcons practice squad. Mbu started all 13 games for the Cougars in 2014, serving as a team captain, and earning first team All-AAC honors.
Bryant, 203 pounds, has played in seven games this season for the Falcons and has made 9-of-12 field goal attempts, including six from 40 yards. Bryant joined the Falcons in 2009, and has connected on 162-of-181 field goal attempts. He has scored a total of 731 points for the Falcons, which ranks second on the all-time scoring list.