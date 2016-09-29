Jones Wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Through three games, Atlanta's second-round pick has recorded 25 total tackles, which ranks first among all rookies in that category. In Week 3, New Orleans native Jones had quite the homecoming at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday Night Football, totaling nine tackles (eight solo), one interception and two passes defensed.

Jones and his family were displaced during hurricane Katrina when it hit the city 10 years ago but on Monday night, he lifted Atlanta to a victory over his hometown team with a 90-yard pick six. With the Saints trailing 38-25 and driving, the rookie from LSU intercepted a Drew Brees pass and raced down the sideline to put the Falcons up by 20 with just over a quarter to play. Jones' pick six was tied for the third longest in franchise history behind Tom Pridemore (101), Chevis Jackson (95), and Ken Reaves (90).