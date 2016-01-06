Jones Selected to Shutdown Corner's All-Pro Team

Shutdown Corner's NFL All-Pro team consists of 12 offensive players and 12 defensive players. Five Yahoo NFL Writers vote on the team each year to highlight the accomplishments of various players around the League.
Jones was one of three wide receivers named to the offensive team, receiving five votes. WR Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers also earned votes from all five writers, while WR DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans finished with three votes.
It comes as no surprise that Jones, who had a historic season, is racking up the postseason accolades. So far, Jones has been named to the Pro Bowl, PFF's All-Pro Team and surely more will come.
The Pro Bowler finished the 2015 season with an astonishing 136 catches for 1,871 yards and eight touchdowns.