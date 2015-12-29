Jones Nominated for NFL Weekly Award

Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones was spectacular in Sunday's game finishing with nine catches for 178 yards and a touchdown against the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers.
Not only did Jones help lead his team to their second straight victory, he surpassed his own record for receiving yards in a season and is now 17 receptions away from breaking the NFL's single-season all-time catches record, set by Marvin Harrison.
Jones is up against Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, New York Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, St. Louis Rams RB Todd Gurley and Denver Broncos LB DeMarcus Ware for the NFL's Clutch Performer of the Week.