Jones, Freeman Nominated for NFL Weekly Honors

Devonta Freeman's 141 yards on 30 carries (4.7 avg.) and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 39-28 victory against the Dallas Cowboys earned him a nomination for NFL Ground Player of the Week.

Freeman is up against Latavius Murray of the Oakland Raiders and Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings for the weekly honor. Murray had 26 carries for 139 yards (5.3 avg.) and a touchdown in the Raiders' 27-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. Peterson rushed for 126 yards on 20 carries (6.3 avg.) and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 31-14 win against the San Diego Chargers.

Fans can vote for one player in each category on NFL.com through 3 p.m. Friday to determine the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. The winners will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

The nominations continue for the Falcons' offense as Julio Jones is nominated for the NFL's Clutch Performer of Week 3. Jones caught 12 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Jones' scores came at critical times, with the fifth-year pro hauling in a 45-yard touchdown pass to pull the Falcons within one score in the third quarter and a two-yard TD to seal the win at 39-28.