Instant Reaction: Falcons 45, Saints 32

The Falcons' offense got off to a hot start in the Big Easy on Monday night defeating the Saints 45 to 32.
From the get-go, Atlanta found success in the run game with Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman leading the way. The two backs combined for a total of 296 yards.Coleman tallied three touchdowns, while Freeman recorded one as well.
Quarterback Matt Ryan continued to execute at a high level for the third straight game, throwing for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Rookie linebacker Deion Jones made the game-changing play of the night when he took a deflected Drew Brees pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown, killing New Orleans' momentum.
Cornerback Desmond Trufant sacked New Orleans QB Drew Brees off a cornerback blitz for a loss of 8 yards.