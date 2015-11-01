Instant Reaction: Buccaneers 23, Falcons 20

Nov 01, 2015 at 07:40 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

2015 Gameday - Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South matchup at the Georgia Dome. Here are photos from gameday.

Despite a fourth-quarter rally and an admirable performance from their defense, the Falcons on Sunday dropped their first home game of 2015, a 23-20 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Atlanta forced OT with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter thanks to a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Julio Jones, but Jameis Winston promptly marched Tampa downfield and allowed Connor Barth to kick a 31-yard field goal. The Falcons were unable to answer with three points of their own and fell to 6-2 on the year.

Jones lost one fumble but otherwise had a dominant performance, this time hauling in 12 receptions for 162 yards and the aforementioned score. Devonta Freeman finished with 131 all-purpose yards—88 on the ground, 43 through the air. Atlanta was ultimately undone by a rash of injuries, several crucial penalties and four turnovers, all of which resulted in scoring drives for Tampa. Dan Quinn and Co. will regroup and look toward next week's contest against the 49ers at Levi Stadium, their final matchup before the bye.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

