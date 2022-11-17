Injury Report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Colby Gossett status as Bears practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Erik Harris (foot) both remained limited participants in Thursday's practice in preparation for the Chicago Bears game on Sunday. Both injuries will be something to monitor as the week progresses.
Tight end Feleipe Franks did not practice for the second day in a row due to a calf injury.
Guard Colby Gossett was a new addition to the participation report, and did not practice on Thursday due to a personal matter. His absence was not injury related.
