Injury Report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Colby Gossett status as Bears practice week continues

Tight end Feleipe Franks and safety Erik Harris were also listed on Thursday's participation report 

Nov 17, 2022 at 03:43 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Erik Harris (foot) both remained limited participants in Thursday's practice in preparation for the Chicago Bears game on Sunday. Both injuries will be something to monitor as the week progresses.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tight end Feleipe Franks did not practice for the second day in a row due to a calf injury.

Guard Colby Gossett was a new addition to the participation report, and did not practice on Thursday due to a personal matter. His absence was not injury related.

AF_2022_Red-Helmet-Retail-Collection-1920x1080

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: What Drake London has shown, what Falcons have learned about No. 8 overall draft pick thus far

London has impressed on game day, shown 'professionalism' in the meeting room

news

'Yoga helped with a lot of mental': A.J. Terrell on his return to practice and what aided his recovery process

It remains uncertain whether Falcons CB with play against the Bears on Sunday

news

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota discuss "fine line" between successful play extensions, breakdowns

The Falcons head coach said this line was magnified in Thursday night loss to Carolina, but what is this fine line? And how do the Falcons recognize it?

news

Injury Report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris status as practice prep for Bears begins

Tight end Feleipe Franks remains out with calf injury

news

Falcons designate offensive lineman to return to practice off injured reserve

Jalen Mayfield could add depth to thin interior offensive line

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, analyzing Terry Fontenot's roster, playoff prospects and Damien Williams

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and 2022 NFL Draft class, Desmond Ridder and more

We also discuss prospect of fortifying offensive line in this Tuesday mailbag

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 11 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams share top slot at kick returner

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson bring Vikings up, while Josh Allen, Bills drop a bit

Falcons sink a bit after Panthers loss in Carolina

news

Arthur Smith on Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder situation: 'There is no situation'

Smith said that even though the Falcons have lost their last two games, "the reality of it is that (they're) right in the middle of a playoff race."

news

Top three Week 10 NFL games Falcons fans should care about

Falcons would benefit from losses by Buccaneers, Saints and 49ers

Top News

Falcons Daily: What Drake London has shown, what Falcons have learned about No. 8 overall draft pick thus far

Injury Report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Colby Gossett status as Bears practice week continues

'Yoga helped with a lot of mental': A.J. Terrell on his return to practice and what aided his recovery process

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota discuss "fine line" between successful play extensions, breakdowns

Advertising