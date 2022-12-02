Injury report: Trio of Falcons questionable ahead of Week 13 matchup with Pittsburgh Steelers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons will wait a bit longer to make a decision on Arnold Ebiketie.
The rookie outside linebacker has been dealing with a forearm injury throughout the week. He was limited on Friday, with Arthur Smith announcing that he would be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
This is an injury that has lingered for Ebiketie, as it kept him limited throughout Week 12's practices as well. He was originally listed as questionable prior to the Falcons game against the Washington Commanders last Sunday, and though he did suit up to play, he only did so sparingly.
The Falcons will update Ebiketie's status 90 minutes before the game on Sunday when the inactives list is released.
Along with Ebiketie, Jalen Dalton (toe) and Chuma Edoga (knee) were also listed as questionable, per Smith.
Based solely on injury reports throughout the week, it seems more likely that of the two, Dalton could be fully active before Edoga.
Dalton has worked his way back to limited appearances during practice on Thursday and Friday after not participating on Wednesday. Edoga on the other hand was still not participating in Friday's practice. He missed Thursday's practice, too.
The guys put on their red helmets for another week of work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
