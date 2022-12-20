Injury report: Revealing status of Chuma Edoga as Ravens practice prep begins

Offensive lineman the only Falcon on Wednesday's participation report

Dec 20, 2022 at 03:58 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have more than a few major contributors on injured reserve, so calling the team healthy is an obvious stretch.

Considering Kyle Pitts and Casey Hayward and now Caleb Huntley are on IR, the team has been hindered by injury.

RELATED CONTENT:

The active roster, however, is in pretty good shape.

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is the only player listed on Wednesday's participation report, and he was limited in the workout. Everyone else was full-go.

The Falcons will need all hands on deck Saturday against the Ravens, who are battling for an AFC North title with Cincinnati.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons at Saints

We take a monochrome look at the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 26

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 26

Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 26

Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prepares to walk out onto the field before facing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 26

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prepares to walk out onto the field before facing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 react after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 react after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 26

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walk out to the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 26

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walk out to the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 26

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 26

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 26

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 26

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 26

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high five during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 26

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high five during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 26

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
1125 x 663 (MKT TIle) (2x)

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the key to Falcons consistent run game, why it's not based in what you think

There's a lot to like about what the Falcons have done this season in their run game. How did the Falcons get to this point? Players and coaches say it's a bit more mundane than you may assume.

news

Falcons announce roster moves as Week 16 prep begins

Caleb Huntley officially goes on injured reserve. John FitzPatrick to return to practice.

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Ravens: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at M&T Bank Stadium

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Bengals' Joe Burrow, Bills' Josh Allen, Chiefs' Pat Mahomes and 49ers' Brock Purdy(?!?) have teams at the top

Falcons drop some after losing to rival Saints

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 16 of 2022 NFL regular season

Troy Andersen moves ahead of Mykal Walker on latest depth chart

news

Bair Mail: On evaluating Desmond Ridder, Cordarrelle Patterson and offseason defensive targets

We look positions to address this next offseason in our Monday mailbag

news

Caleb Huntley suffers season-ending Achilles injury in loss to Saints

The running back will likely have surgery soon, per reports.

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Dissecting the conflicting feelings left in wake of loss to Saints

Desmond Ridder's first start in the NFL left more questions than answers. Good thing there are three games left to figure them out.

news

Bair: Falcons must find passing efficiency to realize offensive potential under Arthur Smith

Hard-running Atlanta attack needs help through air for Falcons emerge victorious more often than not

news

'He's an instinctive player, smart, hard to tackle': On Tyler Allgeier's career-high rushing day against the Saints

Allgeier eclipsed over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on Sunday

news

'I like what he's made of': Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder recap the rookie quarterback's first NFL start

The problems Desmond Ridder had in his first start against the Saints didn't stem from anything pre-snap. It had to do with execution post-snap.

Top News

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the key to Falcons consistent run game, why it's not based in what you think

Tyler Allgeier runs wild while being mic'd up | Wired

Falcons announce roster moves as Week 16 prep begins

Arthur Smith: "We need to get scoring up.We need more balance" | Press Conferences

Advertising