Injury report: Revealing status of Chuma Edoga as Ravens practice prep begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have more than a few major contributors on injured reserve, so calling the team healthy is an obvious stretch.
Considering Kyle Pitts and Casey Hayward and now Caleb Huntley are on IR, the team has been hindered by injury.
The active roster, however, is in pretty good shape.
Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is the only player listed on Wednesday's participation report, and he was limited in the workout. Everyone else was full-go.
The Falcons will need all hands on deck Saturday against the Ravens, who are battling for an AFC North title with Cincinnati.
