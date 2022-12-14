Injury report: Announcing status of Chuma Edoga, Arnold Ebiketie, Jalen Dalton as practice prep begins for Saints

Ebiketie, Dalton were full participants on Wednesday afternoon

Dec 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons offensive line is getting healthier, with Elijah Wilkinson back in the mix and Matt Hennessy returning to practice from injured reserve.

The front isn't all the way back. Reserve guard/tackle Chuma Edoga remains out, missing Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. He was questionable for the team's last game before a bye, but was inactive with injury.

Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie was ruled out of that game as well, dealing with a forearm injury, but returned to work on Wednesday. He was a full participant, an encouraging sign that he'll be back in action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Jalen Dalton has also returned after missing a few games. He was considered a full participant on the team's participation report, documenting the first formal practice preparing for Week 15 action.

