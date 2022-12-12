Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons starting quarterback

The Falcons announced the move during Monday and said it was a performance-based decision 

Dec 12, 2022 at 02:29 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20221016_SFatATL_MM1_3765
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The move that felt imminent has now become official. Arthur Smith has named Desmond Ridder the starting quarterback in Atlanta. The head coach made the move concrete with an announcement that began his Monday press conference. The news was first reported during the Falcons bye week by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Since the moment the Falcons drafted Ridder the question has always been: How long would it be before he made his way onto the playing field during the regular season? When - many asked - would we see Ridder?

You now have that answer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Marcus Mariota was named the starter prior to the start of the season, thanks in part to his league experience as well as his familiarity with Smith's scheme as the two had spent a handful of years together in Tennessee. As the second quarterback taken off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, though, many wondered when Ridder would make an appearance.

As expected, Ridder played a much bigger role in the Falcons preseason games than that of Mariota and the first-team offense. Ridder excited a fanbase when the Falcons traveled to Detroit to face the Lions during their first preseason game in August.

Though Ridder was 10-for-22 through the air in that game, the rookie quarterback mounted a two-minute drive that ultimately won the game for the Falcons.

Since the preseason, though, Ridder has been in the background as Mariota led the Falcons offense into the regular season.

AF_20220922_ATLatSEA_Practice_BM_0303
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons as an offense kept defenses on their toes early in the 2022 season.

With Matt Ryan in Indianapolis, no one knew what the identity of the Falcons offensive attack would be with Mariota at the helm. Early reviews were promising, though.

After starting the season 0-2, the Falcons won four of their next six games. In Week 6, Mariota was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his near-perfect performance in the Falcons 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Mariota's role as the Falcons starting quarterback came into question in the weeks that have followed.

The Falcons have lost four of their last five games ahead of their Week 14 bye week. So, when Smith was asked after the Falcons most recent loss to the Steelers if the Falcons were planning on making a change at the quarterback position, his answer was very different than it was when he was asked a similar question in the Falcons Week 10 loss to Carolina.

"Every option is on the table," Smith said after the Falcons loss to the Steelers.

In his final press conference before the Falcons bye week commenced, Smith said if there was going to be a personnel change - at any position, not just the quarterback position - that he would disclose that information when the bye week ended.

The head coach did exactly that, making the announcement a week later that Ridder would be the starter in Week 15.

AF_20221027_practice_SL2_7639
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

In his official Falcons regular season debut, Ridder will have a tall test to face head on against the New Orleans Saints. Playing in New Orleans is a major challenge anyways. Playing in New Orleans in your first regular season start as a rookie quarterback? Well, that has all of the makings of a true 'Welcome to the NFL' moment.

This is the move that many on the outside looking in called for, though. The main notion being that the Falcons needed to start thinking about the future sooner rather than later.

Mariota only signed a two-year deal with the Falcons after they traded Ryan in the offseason. So, it goes without saying that Mariota always felt like a bridge between the Ryan era in Atlanta and whoever came next as a franchise-level quarterback. When the Falcons drafted Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, there were rumblings that the next chapter in the franchise's history could include him.

However, it's difficult to get a real sense of this option when you've never seen Ridder in a true, live, regular season NFL game.

With Smith's Monday announcement, it's official, though: The Falcons will finally begin to piece things together, working to find out what they truly have in Desmond Ridder.

They'll start that process in New Orleans.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs Steelers

We take a monochrome look at the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 4, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs out before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 29

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs out before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the locker for Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 29

View of the locker for Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 29

A general view of the halo board while the Atlanta Falcons play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 29

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Evander Holyfield poses for the red carpet before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 29

Evander Holyfield poses for the red carpet before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

KATHRYN SKEEAN/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 is seen prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 is seen prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 29

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 returns a kick during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Tag Team and C+C Music Factory perform during the half time show during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 29

Tag Team and C+C Music Factory perform during the half time show during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up for a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 29

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up for a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans look on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 29

Fans look on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 arrives before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 arrives before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon zippiness from the roof before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 29

Freddie Falcon zippiness from the roof before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Swag Surf giveaway in the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 29

Swag Surf giveaway in the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 pose for a photo after an interception during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 29

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91, Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 pose for a photo after an interception during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 and tackle Kaleb McGary #76 prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 reacts after a catch during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 reacts after a catch during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 29

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 29

Detail view of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 29

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
pro-bowl-vote-2023-1920x1080

Send Our Squad To The Pro Bowl

Vote now to send your favorite Falcons' players to the 2023 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons release veteran running back

Damien Williams has been on injured reserve since September.

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 15 of 2022 NFL regular season

Biggest changes come at quarterback, with Desmond Ridder starting and Logan Woodside now on the roster

news

Bair: Why starting Desmond Ridder is right move at right time

The move could help Falcons achieve short-term goals and make long-term evaluations

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Joe Burrow, Bengals keep rising, Kirk Cousins, Vikings fall after loss to Lions

See where Falcons land coming out of their bye week

news

Everything Arthur Smith said about naming Desmond Ridder the Falcons starting quarterback

Tori McElhaney breaks down what the Falcons head coach said on Monday about the move and what it all means.

news

Analysis: Desmond Ridder has next up in Falcons quest to find franchise quarterback

Rookie signal caller will take over starting gig in a "performance-based" decision

news

Falcons make roster moves, announce signing of backup quarterback

With Marcus Mariota possibly heading to injured reserve, the Falcons have brought in help behind new starter Desmond Ridder.

news

Falcons expected to activate Elijah Wilkinson, designate Matt Hennessy to return to practice off injured reserve

Need depth returning to interior offensive line, especially the left guard spot

news

Falcons anticipate Marcus Mariota to go on injured reserve

Arthur Smith announces Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback moving forward.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Troy Andersen and possible defensive changes, helping Grady Jarrett and more

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Evaluating Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen and 2022 NFL Draft class through bye week

London has lived up to expectation during his rookie year

Top News

Falcons release veteran running back

Falcons release depth chart for Week 15 of 2022 NFL regular season

Bair: Why starting Desmond Ridder is right move at right time

Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons starting quarterback

Advertising