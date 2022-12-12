Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons starting quarterback

In his official Falcons regular season debut, Ridder will have a tall test to face head on against the New Orleans Saints. Playing in New Orleans is a major challenge anyways. Playing in New Orleans in your first regular season start as a rookie quarterback? Well, that has all of the makings of a true 'Welcome to the NFL' moment.

This is the move that many on the outside looking in called for, though. The main notion being that the Falcons needed to start thinking about the future sooner rather than later.

Mariota only signed a two-year deal with the Falcons after they traded Ryan in the offseason. So, it goes without saying that Mariota always felt like a bridge between the Ryan era in Atlanta and whoever came next as a franchise-level quarterback. When the Falcons drafted Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, there were rumblings that the next chapter in the franchise's history could include him.

However, it's difficult to get a real sense of this option when you've never seen Ridder in a true, live, regular season NFL game.

With Smith's Monday announcement, it's official, though: The Falcons will finally begin to piece things together, working to find out what they truly have in Desmond Ridder.