Arthur Smith says football staff has "intense meetings" ahead regarding personnel 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The bye week is football's way of allowing not just rest but reflection, and Arthur Smith said on Monday that the latter will take precedent for the football staff.

"We will have some very intense meetings in the next couple of days," Smith said. "Obviously, I know where we're at. We understand, too, that we've been in some close games lately and we need to get back over the hump. There will be changes made. Everything that we decide to do I will be as transparent as possible."

That includes any potential change the staff plans to make at quarterback, which Smith has not specifically stated is out of the question. Making a move from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder is one of the many decisions on the coaching staff's docket during the bye week.

When asked about the quarterback situation, Smith said on Monday that the Falcons are "still working through that."

This is a very different answer than the head coach had when he was asked the same thing following the Falcons loss to Caroline in Week 10. When asked about the quarterback situation then, Smith said that "there is no situation."

His answer has changed as the Falcons head into their bye week, and there's a specific reason for that. Things feel very different now, after the Falcons loss to the Steelers, than it did when the Falcons were coming off a short week after two losses to the Chargers and Panthers in five days' time.