Bair: Falcons in playoff contention, but don't look like a playoff team right now

Ridder is an intriguing prospect with athleticism, a strong arm and a track record as a winner. Let's not forget that he was 44-6 at Cincinnati and unbeaten at home. But, as I always say when addressing the Mariota-Ridder debate, we have zero idea what coaches think about Ridder. Media hasn't seen him practice since the summer. He runs the scout team during a practice week. He could be performing well on the field and in meetings. Or he may not. We simply do not know.

Smith made it clear that changes will be made. That does not mean it will happen at quarterback. Sometimes change can be good, sometimes not. Sometimes a change can be made in an attempt to provide a spark.

Smith said that's not out of the realm of possibility. That might not be a bad thing after seeing the season slide in the wrong direction.

"You want to make sure you're doing the right thing, not overreacting emotionally, sometimes change," Smith said, "There are plenty of examples … that [change] can help. It can start something. Like I said, every option is on the table."

Smith was also asked if NFC South standing would impact his decisions regarding change. His answer didn't address that issue directly. It was aimed at a broader and more important point, that the Falcons have to play better if they're to make the most of their unique circumstance.

"We want to get back in the winning side," Smith said. "We've had a lot of close games. Not an issue of guys and you see the result we had no matter what. There are no moral victories. We got to get over this hump, so we got to look at everything and we got to get back to the other side of winning. There's a lot of reasons why, like I said, it'll be good to be able to take a step back. There will be changes made. We've got to look at everything."