Bair: Falcons in playoff contention, but don't look like a playoff team right now

Falcons must play better, go on winning run to seriously battle for NFC South championship

Dec 04, 2022 at 06:49 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

ATLANTA – The Falcons have a real chance to win the NFC South.

That's not due to what they've done. Tampa Bay's struggles have kept the division in play.

The Falcons lost for the fourth time in five tries on Sunday, losing 19-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They are three games under .500 and would be at least three games back in every other division with virtually no shot to make the postseason as a champ or wild-card entrant.

RELATED CONTENT:

NFC South struggles, however, have kept hope alive.

Somehow, some way, the Falcons are still in it thanks to what Arthur Smith previously dubbed a "unique" opportunity.

We won't know how the Buccaneers do until Monday night, when they play the Saints. Even if Tampa Bay drops another one and the Falcons remain just a half-game back entering their bye – with a chance to pull even when they don't even play, though the Saints would suddenly be in the mix, too – it's hard for optimism to increase too much heading into the final four games.

Why? The Falcons aren't playing like a playoff team right now. While that sounds harsh, it's hard to rebut after a series of unwelcome results.

While we could granularly break down their issues, the Falcons simply must play better situationally and late in games to really push for the division crown. That has been clear over the last two weeks, which featured tough losses to Washington and Pittsburgh that ultimately featured poor performance in the clutch. Both games ended on Marcus Mariota interceptions, one in the end zone and the other on the first play of a last-ditch comeback attempt.

They need at least a little help, but the Falcons can probably wrestle control of their own destiny by winning their final four games. That would include a Week 18 matchup with Tampa Bay that could be for all the marbles.

That game might not matter at all if the Falcons don't get discernibly better. The players understand that, but aren't thinking about this post-bye stretch as one block. They're viewing it instead as a chance to divide and conquer.

"It's about going 1-0 each week," Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell said. "We can't look too far ahead. We have to make sure we have to win that next game."

Can personnel/lineup changes reverse fortunes? Arthur Smith said Sunday night that everything's on the table as coaches evaluate how to proceed out of the bye.

And, yes, that includes the quarterback position.

Smith was asked about the possibility of a quarterback change after losing to Pittsburgh and didn't slam the door on the idea as he has done before. It's open, maybe more than a crack.

I'm not an oddsmaker and I am not going to discuss probabilities here, but it's at least possible Desmond Ridder enters the action this season. Would that provide the jolt this offense and this team needs? It just might, but I'd caution against making the assumption it will. The backup quarterback's always the most popular player on teams with signal-caller insecurity, and the Falcons are no different. The "Ridder Ruckus," as Tori McElhaney calls the fan-base faction screaming for a quarterback change, will get loud again during the bye.

Ridder is an intriguing prospect with athleticism, a strong arm and a track record as a winner. Let's not forget that he was 44-6 at Cincinnati and unbeaten at home. But, as I always say when addressing the Mariota-Ridder debate, we have zero idea what coaches think about Ridder. Media hasn't seen him practice since the summer. He runs the scout team during a practice week. He could be performing well on the field and in meetings. Or he may not. We simply do not know.

Smith made it clear that changes will be made. That does not mean it will happen at quarterback. Sometimes change can be good, sometimes not. Sometimes a change can be made in an attempt to provide a spark.

Smith said that's not out of the realm of possibility. That might not be a bad thing after seeing the season slide in the wrong direction.

"You want to make sure you're doing the right thing, not overreacting emotionally, sometimes change," Smith said, "There are plenty of examples … that [change] can help. It can start something. Like I said, every option is on the table."

Smith was also asked if NFC South standing would impact his decisions regarding change. His answer didn't address that issue directly. It was aimed at a broader and more important point, that the Falcons have to play better if they're to make the most of their unique circumstance.

"We want to get back in the winning side," Smith said. "We've had a lot of close games. Not an issue of guys and you see the result we had no matter what. There are no moral victories. We got to get over this hump, so we got to look at everything and we got to get back to the other side of winning. There's a lot of reasons why, like I said, it'll be good to be able to take a step back. There will be changes made. We've got to look at everything."

They haven't been good enough lately. Whether they make big changes or not, they have to play better. And not just for one week. They need it, consistently, over four.

Game Photos | Week 13 Falcons vs Steelers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 13.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walk out of the locker room before warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 69

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walk out of the locker room before warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out of the locker room to warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 walks out of the locker room to warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 walks out from the locker room to warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 walks out from the locker room to warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 leads the huddle in the tunnel before warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 69

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 leads the huddle in the tunnel before warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 walks out of the tunnel to warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 walks out of the tunnel to warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Dirty Birds Nest March before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 69

The Dirty Birds Nest March before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prepares to take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Dirty Birds Nest March before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 69

The Dirty Birds Nest March before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A detail shot of the red helmet during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 69

A detail shot of the red helmet during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 69

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1, quarterback Desmond Ridder #4, and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warm up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1, quarterback Desmond Ridder #4, and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warm up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Evander Holyfield pulls the Train Horn before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 69

Evander Holyfield pulls the Train Horn before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs out before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 69

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs out before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons line up before a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 69

Atlanta Falcons line up before a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 69

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 hits the quarterback during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 69

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 hits the quarterback during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 69

Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after scoring a field goal during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 reacts after scoring a field goal during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 huddles the offense during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 69

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 attempts to block the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 attempts to block the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 69

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 attempts to catch a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 attempts to catch a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
An overall view from the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 69

An overall view from the Dirty Birds Nest during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes a field goal during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 69

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes a field goal during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 prepares to make a block during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 69

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 prepares to make a block during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 block during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 69

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 block during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 blocks a catch during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 69

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 blocks a catch during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 scores a touchdown during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 scores a touchdown during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up for a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 69

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up for a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 make a block during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 69

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 make a block during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 69

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is seen during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to make a catch in the end zone during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 69

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to make a catch in the end zone during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 69

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reacts during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 69

Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 69

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 69

Offensive huddle during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
