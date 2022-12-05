Inside Tori's Notebook: On Desmond Ridder, the juxtaposition between his 2022 path and Kenny Pickett's

PENSIVE -- The juxtaposition of the paths of the first rookie quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft and the second was not lost on me as the final minutes of the Falcons loss to the Steelers ticked by on Sunday evening.

Kenny Pickett, taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall pick of this year's draft.

Desmond Ridder, taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the 74th overall pick of the year's draft.

Though Pickett was a first round selection and Ridder didn't come off the board until the third round, their early days as professional players were spent identically. Both were learning a new offense, signing their rookie deals, attending rookie minicamps, OTAs and - later - training camp. By September and the start of their first NFL regular season, both were named the backup quarterback for their teams. Pittsburgh would start the season with Mitchell Trubisky under center. Atlanta would give the reins of the offense to Marcus Mariota.

RELATED CONTENT:

For a few weeks, Pickett and Ridder's paths followed parallel to one another. It wasn't until Week 4 of the season that their paths diverged.

Week 4 was the week Pickett made his NFL debut, coming in during the second half of the Steelers loss to the Jets. Trubisky was benched, and it was time to find out what Pittsburgh had in its first round draft pick. Pickett wasn't fantastic in the loss. He threw three interceptions. But there were flashes of what he could be. So, by early October, Pickett was officially named the starter moving forward.