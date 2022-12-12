Analysis: Desmond Ridder has next up in Falcons quest to find franchise quarterback

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons are looking for a long-term solution at the quarterback spot. They had one for so long, with security at that key spot that most teams long for but rarely get.

Matt Ryan was a true face of the franchise, a No. 3 overall draft pick who started most every game over 14 seasons. Replacing Ryan is no easy task, but it became necessity after the respected veteran was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota in free agency, giving the former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick first crack at the starting gig in this post-Matt-Ryan era.

Desmond Ridder is next up. The No. 74 overall selection will make his first NFL start on Sunday at New Orleans, head coach Arthur Smith announced in a Monday press conference.

These next four games provide a golden opportunity to inspire confidence among Falcons brass that Ridder can be the guy over the long term.

The Falcons could dip back into the quarterback market through NFL free agency – they'll have plenty of salary-cap space heading into next offseason – a trade or the NFL Draft. They might do so regardless of how Ridder plays, but where it lands on the priority list could be dictated by Ridder's play.