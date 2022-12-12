Everything Arthur Smith said about naming Desmond Ridder the Falcons starting quarterback

On potentially changing the play call because it's Desmond Ridder under center, not Marcus Mariota

What was said: "I think if we had to do this earlier in the season we would have."

What it means: This - to me - means that Ridder is up to speed on the playbook. Smith went on to say that if he had to restrict the play calling to cater to Ridder that it wouldn't be fair to Ridder's overall evaluation as well as the function of the team offensively.

Smith and Ridder spent a bit of time together during the bye week, with Smith saying Ridder was around the facility all week. There will - of course - be some things that Smith will have to do a little differently during the week's prep for Ridder. The main thing is making sure that Ridder has his week in order. Not only does Ridder's football workload change because he's the starter but so does his outside requirements including media availabilities and appearances whether they be on radio, TV or otherwise.

Those things will shift for Ridder, but the way Smith calls the offense with Ridder under center does not seem to be something that will change.

On the goals of Desmond Ridder this week

What was said: "We have to find ways to get back on a winning track. Really the challenge for Desmond is you've gotta go earn the respect. Being name the starter doesn't all of a sudden mean you're the new sheriff in town. He's a rookie and he has to prove that he can be successful and I believe he will."

What it means: Ridder has to win over the Falcons locker room.

It's no secret that the locker room publicly (and consistently) rallied behind Mariota, particularly the Falcons offensive line. Smith said a goal of Ridder's not just this week, but throughout the next four games, will be to earn the respect of his teammates.