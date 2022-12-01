Injury report: Falcons update status of Arnold Ebiketie and others as Week 13 continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arnold Ebiketie continues to work through a forearm injury as Week 13's practices continue. Ebiketie was limited throughout Wednesday's practice as well as Thursday's.
He's been seen with a brace/cast on his left arm during the Falcons open practice periods so far this week after being unable to finish Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders because of said injury.
The only difference between Wednesday's injury report and Thursday's is the switched spots of DL Jalen Dalton (toe) and OL Chuma Edoga (knee). Whereas Dalton did not participate on Wednesday, he was back to practice on Thursday, just in limited fashion. Meanwhile, Edoga did not participate on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
After a veteran rest day on Wednesday, Cordarrelle Patterson was back to practice on Thursday,
