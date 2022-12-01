Injury report: Falcons update status of Arnold Ebiketie and others as Week 13 continues

Ebiketie continues to work through a forearm injury. 

Dec 01, 2022 at 03:42 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arnold Ebiketie continues to work through a forearm injury as Week 13's practices continue. Ebiketie was limited throughout Wednesday's practice as well as Thursday's.

He's been seen with a brace/cast on his left arm during the Falcons open practice periods so far this week after being unable to finish Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders because of said injury.

RELATED CONTENT:

The only difference between Wednesday's injury report and Thursday's is the switched spots of DL Jalen Dalton (toe) and OL Chuma Edoga (knee). Whereas Dalton did not participate on Wednesday, he was back to practice on Thursday, just in limited fashion. Meanwhile, Edoga did not participate on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

AF_20221130_practice_SL1_4619
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

After a veteran rest day on Wednesday, Cordarrelle Patterson was back to practice on Thursday,

You can find the the full breakdown of the Falcons and Steelers injury reports here.

Week 13 Practice | 11.30.22

Take a look as the team puts in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 28

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 28

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 28

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 28

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 28

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 28

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 28

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 and wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 and wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 28

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 and defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 and defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 28

Detail view of the helmet of Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 28

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 28

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 28

Detail view of a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
pro-bowl-vote-2023-1920x1080

Send Our Squad To The Pro Bowl

Vote now to send your favorite Falcons' players to the 2023 Pro Bowl!

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: The challenge Falcons rushing attack faces against stout Steelers defensive front

The Steelers are the sixth best rushing defense in the NFL

news

"He never stopped mentoring me": Why T.J. Yates, so many others, live to honor Greg Knapp

T.J. Yates will honor longtime NFL coach Greg Knapp for this year's My Cause My Cleats

news

Falcons Daily: The difference between Kyle Pitts first year in the league and his second as it comes to a close

Arthur Smith ruled Kyle Pitts out for the season on Wednesday. Falcons not concerned that the injury will linger into 2023.

news

Injury report: Falcons release status of Arnold Ebiketie and an offensive lineman as Week 13 practice begins

Elijah Wilkinson returns to practice from injured reserve right in the nick of time.

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Steelers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Arthur Smith rules Kyle Pitts out for the season

Smith said Pitts had surgery this week, and that they are not concerned about his potential return in 2023.

news

Falcons designate offensive lineman to return to practice after injured reserve stint

Elijah Wilkinson makes his return to practice.

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 13 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier get most carries at top of depth chart

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

Falcons and Bucs super close in NFC South, league overall

news

What Arthur Smith said about key Marcus Mariota interception at end of loss to Washington Commanders

Falcons head coach detailed the play call and thoughts behind it in his Monday press conference

news

Bair Mail: On 2nd-and-goal interception vs. Commanders, Marcus Mariota and Drake London

We discuss the controversial, unwelcome end to Week 12 loss in Washington

Top News

Falcons Daily: The challenge Falcons rushing attack faces against stout Steelers defensive front

Injury report: Falcons update status of Arnold Ebiketie and others as Week 13 continues

Falcons Daily: The difference between Kyle Pitts first year in the league and his second as it comes to a close

Jake Matthews discusses the birth of his son on a game day, coming from football royalty | Falcons in Focus

Advertising