Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith reveals game status of Atlanta players ahead of Week 17 trip to Chicago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons travel up to Chicago for a Week 17 New Year's Eve bout with Chicago this weekend. According to head coach Arthur Smith, they'll be relatively healthy when doing so.
After two days of limited participation, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle), defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle) and offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle) and Jake Matthews (knee) were all full participants in Friday's practice. The only player who was limited for the third day in a row was offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee).
McGary was the only Falcons player given a designation on Friday's game report. He is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
McGary has been inactive for three consecutive weeks as he works back from a knee injury sustained in the Falcons win over the Jets in Week 12. Storm Norton has slotted into McGary's place along the starting offensive line. If McGary has to miss his fourth game in a row this Sunday, Norton should continue to be the Falcons starting right tackle.
For a full look at the Falcons Week 17 injury report, click here. The Falcons and Bears will release their official inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Chicago Bears, presented by Fast Twitch by Gatorade.