Injury Report: Arnold Ebiketie among four Falcons designated as questionable vs. Washington Commanders in Week 12

DL Jalen Dalton is considered doubtful to play key NFC contest

Nov 25, 2022 at 01:54 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons head into a vital Week 12 showdown with the Washington Commanders uncertain if several key contributors can play.

Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, running back Caleb Huntley, tight end Feleipe Franks and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga were all designated as questionable to play this upcoming road contest, the team announced Friday on its official injury report.

Also, defensive lineman Jalen Dalton is doubtful after missing Thursday and Friday practices.

The team would be better if all four questionable guys can play -- that's a big if -- considering the depth concerns at each of their positions.

Ebiketie has turned up the heat lately, registering a sack and four other quarterback pressures last game against Chicago. Huntley is a tough runner averaging 4.8 yards per carry as a secondary option in the run game. Edoga started at left guard, a position beset by injuries to Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy. He was the fourth player to start there, an area where the Falcons need stability.

Franks is an athletic tight end the Falcons could certainly use after star Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a knee injury.

Dalton's injury is another setback to the defensive line, which also lost Ta'Quon Graham to IR. The Falcons have capable reserves should these banged up player be unavailable, but it would hurt overall depth and talent level if some or all of them are inactive on game day.

Week 12 Practice | 11.23.22

Take a look as the team puts in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Washington Commanders, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #41 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #41 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson #90 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson #90 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

XXXXX during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
XXXXX during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dylan Mabin #39 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry #81 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Amani Bledsoe #94 and defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Amani Bledsoe #94 and defensive tackle Kobe Smith #72 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

