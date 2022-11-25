Injury Report: Arnold Ebiketie among four Falcons designated as questionable vs. Washington Commanders in Week 12

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons head into a vital Week 12 showdown with the Washington Commanders uncertain if several key contributors can play.

RELATED CONTENT:

Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, running back Caleb Huntley, tight end Feleipe Franks and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga were all designated as questionable to play this upcoming road contest, the team announced Friday on its official injury report.

Also, defensive lineman Jalen Dalton is doubtful after missing Thursday and Friday practices.

The team would be better if all four questionable guys can play -- that's a big if -- considering the depth concerns at each of their positions.

Ebiketie has turned up the heat lately, registering a sack and four other quarterback pressures last game against Chicago. Huntley is a tough runner averaging 4.8 yards per carry as a secondary option in the run game. Edoga started at left guard, a position beset by injuries to Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy. He was the fourth player to start there, an area where the Falcons need stability.

Franks is an athletic tight end the Falcons could certainly use after star Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a knee injury.