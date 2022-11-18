Injury report: A.J. Terrell's game status updated ahead of matchup with Chicago Bears

Plus, LG Colby Gossett returns to practice after not participating in Thursday's practice. 

Nov 18, 2022 at 12:50 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- After a week of limited participation in practice, the Falcons could potentially see the return of two important figures in the secondary.

Both A.J. Terrell and Erik Harris were listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Terrell has missed the last few weeks with a hamstring injury, while Harris has missed time with a foot injury. To get them both back would sure up not just depth in the Falcons secondary, but it would bring back two of their most trusted playmakers.

Arthur Smith said at the start of the week that the team was hopeful to get Terrell back to practice, at least, this week. He and Harris have been limited participants since the first day of practice on Wednesday.

As for other positions, the Falcons did get Colby Gossett back to practice on Friday. The left guard missed Thursday's practice as he dealt with a personal matter. It was not injury related.

He made the start at left guard last week with Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. However, he's not a shoo-in to start on Sunday as Chuma Edoga has been taking first-team reps at left guard this week, too.

The Falcons did see the return of Jalen Mayfield to practice this week. The former 2021 starting left guard has been on injured reserve since the start of the 2022 season. He told Josh Kendall of The Athletic that he didn't foresee being active against the Bears this Sunday, but that he's hoping to get his conditioning to a good spot in the weeks ahead.

One final note regarding this week's final injury report has to do with Feleipe Franks. The tight end was officially ruled out of Sunday's game with a calf injury.

Take a look as the team puts in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Chicago Bears.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, November 17, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
