Inactives: How Qadree Ollison, Steven Means impact Falcons inactive list

Gallman was the third running back but had been getting a handful of carries each game, though Ollison will be a factor in his place. Ollison was elevated from the practice squad a few weeks back against New England and totaled 34 yards on nine carries using his physical, downhill rushing style. Head coach Arthur Smith said Ollison had earned more carries, and this will be his chance to get them. An active roster spot could come from a strong showing here, with the Falcons unable to elevate him off the practice squad a third time, though he could he a COVID-19 flex.