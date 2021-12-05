Inactives: How Qadree Ollison, Steven Means impact Falcons inactive list

ATLANTA -- The Falcons activated edge rusher Steven Means off injured reserve and elevated practice squad running back Qadree Ollison on Saturday, moves that had an impact on who will be available Sunday to play Tampa Bay.
That prompted the Falcons to make both James Vaughters and Wayne Gallman a healthy scratch.
Vaughters has been a regular contributor off the edge, especially in the base package, in recent weeks. That's Means' role, which he'll assume after three games missed with a knee injury.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gallman was the third running back but had been getting a handful of carries each game, though Ollison will be a factor in his place. Ollison was elevated from the practice squad a few weeks back against New England and totaled 34 yards on nine carries using his physical, downhill rushing style. Head coach Arthur Smith said Ollison had earned more carries, and this will be his chance to get them. An active roster spot could come from a strong showing here, with the Falcons unable to elevate him off the practice squad a third time, though he could he a COVID-19 flex.
The Falcons also continue to shuffle the defensive linemen available each game based upon the matchups. Mike Pennel is down this week, as Anthony Rush has become a regular part of the rotation and Marlon Davidson back in the flow.
Here's the full Falcons inactives list:
RB Wayne Gallman
DL John Cominksy
OL Josh Andrews
OLB James Vaughters
DL Mike Pennel
DL Jonathan Bullard