Important 2016 Offseason Dates for Falcons

Feb 07, 2016 at 05:00 AM

Feb. 7
Super Bowl 50, Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA. - 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Feb. 8
Waiver system begins for 2016

Feb. 16
The first day clubs may designate Franchise or Transition players

Feb. 23-29
NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis - NFL Network

March 1
On this day, 4 p.m. ET will mark the deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players

March 7-9
At noon ET, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2015 player contracts at 4 p.m. ET on March 9. Contracts cannot be executed with a new club until 4 p.m. ET on March 9. This was a recent change added to the NFL year and, last year, it helped spark some contract deals right at the start of free agency. Atlanta was very busy during free agency last season, adding LB Justin Durant, OLB Brooks Reed, OLB O'Brien Schofield and C Mike Person.

March 9

  • Prior to 4 p.m. ET, clubs must exercise options for 2016 on all players who have option clauses in their 2015 contracts.
  • Prior to 4 p.m. ET, clubs must be under the salary cap.
  • At 4 p.m. ET, free agency starts. As mentioned, deals can now get done pretty quickly once free agency begins because of the negotiation period in the days leading up to the start of the new league year.

March 20-23
Owners and officials will congregate in Boca Raton, FL., for the annual three-day set of meetings during which a wide range of league topics will be discussed, including the potential for rule changes.

April 18
Teams with returning head coaches can begin their offseason workouts.

April 22
This is the deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28-30
The NFL Draft will be held in Chicago for the second straight year — the second time the Draft has been held outside of New York City since 1964. The Falcons hold the No. 17 overall selection.

May 6-9
This is the first weekend teams can choose to hold their three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp.

May 13-16
This is the second weekend teams can choose to hold their three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp.

May 23-25
The league will hold its NFL Spring Meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mid-to-late June
Teams will hold their mandatory three-day veteran minicamps.

June 19-25
The NFL's Rookie Symposium begins, typically held for first- and/or second-round selections. The Falcons in the past have sent their entire drafted Rookie Club to the symposium. During this time, rookies will be unavailable to participate in offseason workouts, OTA days and minicamps.

Late July
Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies and first-year players beginning seven days prior to the club's earliest permissible mandatory reporting date for veteran players. Dates, times and sessions open to the public will be available during the summer on AtlantaFalcons.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bair: Desmond Ridder came up clutch to beat Saints, but Falcons need more QB consistency, fewer critical mistakes to win NFC South

Bijan Robinson, Falcons run game dominate in season-high rushing effort

'No. 3 is special. Let's start off there': Jessie Bates III, Falcons defense shows strength in win vs. Saints

Week 12: What happened in Falcons home win over the Saints

Advertising