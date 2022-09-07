'I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season': Marcus Mariota ready for new start 

The eighth year vet is excited about a fresh start in his career

Sep 07, 2022 at 06:44 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

ATLANTA – There will be a sea of emotions flowing through Marcus Mariota on Sunday in the regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints. It's been a few seasons since Mariota was named QB1 and having a fresh start in Atlanta means everything to him as he enters his eighth year in the league.

"It's almost surreal right," Mariota said after Wednesday's practice. "The last couple of seasons, you're always one play away, you're always prepared to be the starter but to be here again in this situation, to have this opportunity is very exciting for me and I can't wait for it on Sunday."

RELATED CONTENT:

Despite going through a rough patch in his last three seasons, his outlook on the situation remained positive and views everything being beneficial for his career. It's allowed him to reflect, learn, and grow in more ways than one. We saw it during preseason. His playmaking ability, leadership, and overall confidence was on full display. He's ready to reinvent himself if you will and make the most of this 'second chance' of his career.

"I really believe, for me, the last couple of years to sit and watch and to learn was very beneficial," Mariota said. "I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season and into the start on Sunday."

Facing his draftmate, Jameis Winston, on Sunday is something he's looking forward to. This is almost a full circle moment for him considering how parallel their careers have been. Mariota first got to know Winston during the NFL Draft combine in 2015, and they trained together out in Carlsbad, Calif., and now eight years later, the quarterbacks will duel off in the regular season opener as archrivals.

AF_20220907_practice_SL1_0854 gallery
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

"I've always told him 'I'm one of your biggest fans,' and I've always wished him well. Now, that we're kind of going on these different paths and different journeys, that doesn't change for me," Mariota said "So, I'm excited to see him, and I always wish him the best. Going through our different paths you always want to see someone like that be successful and given another opportunity."

Mariota expects to feel every emotion heading into Sunday's matchup against the Saints. Most of his family from Hawaii will be in attendance to watch him play and this is a new start in his NFL journey. Nonetheless, he's ready for the moment.

"My dad told me a long time ago that it means you care and it always kind of brings a little comfort for me," Mariota said. "I always get it first play of the game and it goes away, and it's just football again. I really believe there'll be a lot of emotions and I just kind of channel that, I don't try to fight it or anything like that. Just be present in the moment and enjoy this."

Week 1 Practice | 09.07.22

Take a look as the team takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in preparation for the game against the Saints.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

Overall view during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Chuma Edoga #71 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Chuma Edoga #71 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79 and defensive lineman Anthony Rush #94 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79 and defensive lineman Anthony Rush #94 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations
SECURE YOUR SEAT

Related Content

news

'That reset was what I needed': Inside the restorative period that helped prepare Marcus Mariota for this Falcons opportunity

Mariota re-ignited passion for football during two-year stint working outside the spotlight

news

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Drew Dalman was named the starter when the Falcons released their Week 1 depth chart. How did the Falcons come to that decision?

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

TE Parker Hesse missed Wednesday's practice, which was conducted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for personal reasons

news

Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

Scott Bair hands Bair Mail over to Tori McElhaney. She answers your questions on Wednesday.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 1 of 2022 NFL regular season

Starting center revealed after intense training camp competition

news

Wyche: Falcons have a roster on the rise, but questions remain heading into 2022 season

Atlanta must prove it can be competitive vs. talented rosters on early-season slate

news

Drake London returned to practice since knee injury in preseason opener

London returned to practice ahead of Week 1 matchup

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Falcons RB corps and more

We also preview the Week 1 clash with Saints and proving expectations wrong in this Monday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, Qadree Ollison cut, Damien Williams, Marcus Mariota and more

We also provide a Practice Squad 101 seminar and talk about Keith Smith in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons claim two off waivers following 53-man roster cutdown

Former Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, former Chiefs defensive tackle Matt Dickerson coming to Atlanta

Top News

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Uniform Schedule

Week 1 Practice | 09.07.22

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

Advertising