'I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season': Marcus Mariota ready for new start 

ATLANTA – There will be a sea of emotions flowing through Marcus Mariota on Sunday in the regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints. It's been a few seasons since Mariota was named QB1 and having a fresh start in Atlanta means everything to him as he enters his eighth year in the league.

"It's almost surreal right," Mariota said after Wednesday's practice. "The last couple of seasons, you're always one play away, you're always prepared to be the starter but to be here again in this situation, to have this opportunity is very exciting for me and I can't wait for it on Sunday."

Despite going through a rough patch in his last three seasons, his outlook on the situation remained positive and views everything being beneficial for his career. It's allowed him to reflect, learn, and grow in more ways than one. We saw it during preseason. His playmaking ability, leadership, and overall confidence was on full display. He's ready to reinvent himself if you will and make the most of this 'second chance' of his career.

"I really believe, for me, the last couple of years to sit and watch and to learn was very beneficial," Mariota said. "I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season and into the start on Sunday."