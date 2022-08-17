'I had a point to prove': DeAngelo Malone motivated to defy expectations with hometown team

When DeAngelo Malone received a call on Friday night during the 2022 NFL Draft, he initially thought it was a friend of his from back home, not realizing his childhood dreams were about to become reality.

"At first, I didn't know how to feel because I didn't know what round I was going," Malone said. "They had me projected to go third or fourth round, but I never knew when the call was approaching. Once I answered the phone, they were like, 'Is this DeAngelo?' so I got real emotional and I almost cried. I was very excited. I thank God."

Growing up in Ellenwood, Georgia, roughly 13 miles outside of Atlanta, football was in Malone's nature. If he wasn't outside playing it, he was watching it. The football savant would habitually watch Michael Vick and the Falcons play every Sunday. He was much of a Vick fan that he had both his No. 7 jersey and cleats to match for when game days rolled around. Those moments of watching his hometown team play would later come back around for the Atlanta native.

As a kid, Malone would often be criticized for his stature on the field, hearing "you're not big enough, you're not strong enough."

Through any uncertainty that anyone may have had about his game, his confidence never wavered. In fact, it only added fuel to the fire.