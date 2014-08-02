Humphrey Set for Hall-of-Fame Induction

The wide range of emotions Humphrey experienced stem from a tight-knit family and his passion for the game of football.

"I know I'm going to be excited," Humphrey said about Saturday night's induction. "It's going to be a certain degree of excitement, but it's going to be kind of bittersweet too, because my biggest fan, my wife, Sandra, she passed away last year and this was the one thing she wanted for me so badly. She worked tirelessly, all the time, every year that I was eligible for the Hall of Fame and was a finalist; my wife got out and called people and just did everything she thought she could to help me make it in. She used to get mad at me, because she said I didn't get excited like she did for it and she'd get mad at me and when I didn't make it, we'd sit down and console each other and actually cry together. This is going to be hard, being up there. I know she's looking down on me and I know that the only reason probably that I made it this time is because she was up there next to our Savior and talking to Him and campaigning for me; so, it's going to be bittersweet."

Humphrey enters the PFHOF with the rest of the 2014 Class, receiving the honor after four previously-eligible years (2003, 2005, 2006, 2009); the former Lester High School star offered another reason why he anticipates tonight being filled with emotions.

"I love football," Humphrey said. "I've always loved it. I loved it from the very beginning, even when I was in high school and getting beat up, just learning how to play the game, I love football. As funny as it may seem, I would've paid the Falcons to let me play on Sunday and I would have bought my own uniform, helmet, cleats and everything; that's how much I loved the game. You hear people say that, but I mean it. I'm saying it from the bottom of my heart; I loved playing the game of football."

As for the Saturday night induction ceremony, Humphrey has chosen his daughter Cheyenne Humphrey-Robinson to present him for enshrinement, becoming just the third daughter ever to serve as a presenter. Along with Cheyenne, Humphrey's other two children, daughters Claudia and Cherokee, will be cheering their father on, during his very special night.

Following Cheyenne's introduction, Humphrey previewed some of what he'll say during tonight's speech.

"A lot of people helped me along the way," Humphrey said. "Starting from Lester High School and going all the way through to the NFL, a lot of people helped me and I can't mention all the people that have helped me, but it's been a lot of people and I'm going to try to get as many as I can in the ten minutes that are allotted to me."