Humphrey Set for Hall-of-Fame Induction

Aug 02, 2014 at 04:05 AM

Humphrey Gets His Gold Jacket

It's a special weekend for former Falcons DE and Ring of Honor member Claude Humphrey as he gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Claude Humphrey speaks to the media in Canton, Ohio
1 / 11

Claude Humphrey speaks to the media in Canton, Ohio

Fellow 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Classmate Andre Reed is congratulated by Claude Humphrey during the jacket ceremony Friday night
2 / 11

Fellow 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Classmate Andre Reed is congratulated by Claude Humphrey during the jacket ceremony Friday night

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday
3 / 11

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday
4 / 11

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday
5 / 11

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014 members Andre Reed, Derrick Brooks and Claude Humphrey greet each other on stage at the jacket ceremony
6 / 11

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014 members Andre Reed, Derrick Brooks and Claude Humphrey greet each other on stage at the jacket ceremony

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday
7 / 11

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday
8 / 11

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday

Walter Jones is met by Claude Humphrey, Ray Guy and Derrick Brooks on stage during Friday's jacket ceremony
9 / 11

Walter Jones is met by Claude Humphrey, Ray Guy and Derrick Brooks on stage during Friday's jacket ceremony

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday
10 / 11

Claude Humphrey receives his gold jacket during the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Friday

2014 Pro Football hall-of-famers Ray Guy, Claude Humphrey, Walter Jones and Andre Reed pose for a photo in Canton, Ohio
11 / 11

2014 Pro Football hall-of-famers Ray Guy, Claude Humphrey, Walter Jones and Andre Reed pose for a photo in Canton, Ohio

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

It's Enshrinement Day for the Atlanta Falcons' all-time sack leader, Claude Humphrey, who enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame, following an illustrious 13-year career.

The Falcons selected the Tennessee State star in the first round (third overall) of the 1968 NFL Draft; he then went on to play 10 seasons with the club (1968-74, 76-78), before ending his career in Philadelphia, playing three years for the Eagles.

While building his prolific NFL resume with the Falcons, Humphrey put up what can now be described as Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy numbers, including:

  • NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year - 1968
  • 127 career games in a Falcons uniform
  • 757 sack yards for loss (franchise record)
  • 94.5 QB sacks (franchise record)
  • 11 Fumble recoveries, including one TD
  • 2 career interceptions
  • 2 career safeties (tied for franchise record)

The day Humphrey received the PFHOF call, he was thinking that he missed the cut.

"I was in the hotel in New York, with my daughter Claudia," Humphrey said. "We had waited, after they told us that the phone call was going to come about 1 p.m., but we waited until about 4 p.m. and no phone call came, so I looked over at Claudia and I told her, 'Claudia, call everybody and tell them that we didn't make it,' and just about that time, the phone rang and they said 'You made it, you're in; you're a Hall-of-Famer' and I almost dropped the phone and passed out."

The wide range of emotions Humphrey experienced stem from a tight-knit family and his passion for the game of football.

"I know I'm going to be excited," Humphrey said about Saturday night's induction. "It's going to be a certain degree of excitement, but it's going to be kind of bittersweet too, because my biggest fan, my wife, Sandra, she passed away last year and this was the one thing she wanted for me so badly. She worked tirelessly, all the time, every year that I was eligible for the Hall of Fame and was a finalist; my wife got out and called people and just did everything she thought she could to help me make it in. She used to get mad at me, because she said I didn't get excited like she did for it and she'd get mad at me and when I didn't make it, we'd sit down and console each other and actually cry together. This is going to be hard, being up there. I know she's looking down on me and I know that the only reason probably that I made it this time is because she was up there next to our Savior and talking to Him and campaigning for me; so, it's going to be bittersweet."

Humphrey enters the PFHOF with the rest of the 2014 Class, receiving the honor after four previously-eligible years (2003, 2005, 2006, 2009); the former Lester High School star offered another reason why he anticipates tonight being filled with emotions.

"I love football," Humphrey said. "I've always loved it. I loved it from the very beginning, even when I was in high school and getting beat up, just learning how to play the game, I love football. As funny as it may seem, I would've paid the Falcons to let me play on Sunday and I would have bought my own uniform, helmet, cleats and everything; that's how much I loved the game. You hear people say that, but I mean it. I'm saying it from the bottom of my heart; I loved playing the game of football."

As for the Saturday night induction ceremony, Humphrey has chosen his daughter Cheyenne Humphrey-Robinson to present him for enshrinement, becoming just the third daughter ever to serve as a presenter. Along with Cheyenne, Humphrey's other two children, daughters Claudia and Cherokee, will be cheering their father on, during his very special night.

Following Cheyenne's introduction, Humphrey previewed some of what he'll say during tonight's speech.

"A lot of people helped me along the way," Humphrey said. "Starting from Lester High School and going all the way through to the NFL, a lot of people helped me and I can't mention all the people that have helped me, but it's been a lot of people and I'm going to try to get as many as I can in the ten minutes that are allotted to me."

Perhaps more surprising than receiving the "You made it; you're a Hall of Famer" phone call, Humphrey admits that he wasn't expecting such great NFL success, at least early on in his career.

Alumni Spotlight: Claude Humphrey

Former Falcons defensive end and current Ring of Honor member Claude Humphrey was named a Senior Committee selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

No Title
1 / 15
No Title
2 / 15
No Title
3 / 15
No Title
4 / 15
No Title
5 / 15
No Title
6 / 15
No Title
7 / 15
No Title
8 / 15
No Title
9 / 15
No Title
10 / 15
No Title
11 / 15
No Title
12 / 15
No Title
13 / 15
No Title
14 / 15
No Title
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I played against Forrest Gregg in the College All-Star Game and Forrest Greg completely shut me down," Humphrey said. "I wasn't sure at that point; it was back to the drawing board to work a little bit harder, coming into training camp. I was determined that during the regular season, those guys weren't going to handle me like Forrest Gregg did. I have to give him credit, because he made me work harder; he showed me that I wasn't as good as I thought I was in my mind."

When the success started to come his way, Humphrey said it was due to having great coaching, great teammates and a combination of physical skills and moves.

"If a guy has just one move or one technique, then he's not going to be a very good player in the NFL, because it doesn't take those guys long to figure out what you're doing and how to block it," Humphrey said. "So, as a consequence, at my height and weight, at 6'5, my first year, I was 235 pounds and I wasn't going to get much done if they could figure out what I was doing most of the time. I tried to show them a lot of different stuff and I think that's what helped me more than anything is variety. I had to have other things. I had a quick inside move and an upfield and back-under move; I had more than just a head-slap move."

Humphrey perfected such moves thanks to great coaching and an endless amount of film study.

"When I was a player, I bought my own film projector, so I could take film home with me and study the people I was playing against," Humphrey said. "I became very aware of what my opponents were going to do. I would constantly watch and run the film back as many times as I wanted to for a particular play, just to watch a guy's technique, his footwork, where his hands were, watch how he lined up, all that stuff was part of the game."

All that studying paid off, to the tune of 94.5 QB sacks in a Falcons uniform. Humphrey shared the emotions he experienced, following each and every QB takedown.

"It's like a shot of adrenaline," Humphrey said. "It's hard work getting to the quarterback; people take that for granted, but they really shouldn't, because that's hard work. The guy in front of you has practiced all week to keep you away from their QB, so it's you and him and when you can beat him and get by and get the QB, it's a great feeling. While I was playing, I got double-teamed and then sometimes even triple-teamed, so to end up getting to the QB, after working my way through a back, or a tight end chipping on me, blocking down on me, and working against that tackle, to get to the QB was outstanding; it was a great feeling."

While sacking a QB was a great feeling for Humphrey, it likely will pale in comparison to hearing his daughter's speech, donning the much-deserved gold jacket and then providing a speech, honoring his beautiful wife and those who helped make his dream of entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame become reality.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Why Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is the epitome of the Falcons defensive flexibility

Bair Mail: On Josh Rosen potential, the Qadree Ollison cut and Arthur Smith's 'it' factor

Rich McKay on the No Fun League, the future of the Falcons, and Julio Jones

Practice report: How Jalen Mayfield was prepped for early contribution

Advertising