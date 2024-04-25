How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially upon us, and with it months-long speculation becomes a moment's reality.
The Falcons currently have eight picks throughout draft weekend, which begins with the first round on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST. As of now, the Falcons also hold the No. 8 overall pick to start.
This year's draft will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan. Here's the information you need to keep up with all the weekend's moves and moments.
HOW TO WATCH
What: The 2024 NFL Draft
When: Day 1 (Round 1): 8 p.m. EST | Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m. EST | Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): 12 p.m. EST
Where: Detroit, Michigan
TV: NFL Network, ABC and ESPN
Streaming: NFL+, ABC and ESPN apps