How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft

As of now, the Falcons have eight picks in this year's draft, beginning with No. 8 overall. 

Apr 24, 2024 at 11:28 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially upon us, and with it months-long speculation becomes a moment's reality.

The Falcons currently have eight picks throughout draft weekend, which begins with the first round on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST. As of now, the Falcons also hold the No. 8 overall pick to start.

This year's draft will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan. Here's the information you need to keep up with all the weekend's moves and moments.

HOW TO WATCH

What: The 2024 NFL Draft

When: Day 1 (Round 1): 8 p.m. EST | Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m. EST | Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): 12 p.m. EST

Where: Detroit, Michigan

TV: NFL Network, ABC and ESPN

Streaming: NFL+, ABC and ESPN apps

