How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Week 1 is finally upon us and it's officially game week.

The Falcons and rival New Orleans Saints will clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open up the 2022 regular season on Sunday. Both teams closed out the 2021 season against each other so it's no better way to kick-off the first game. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will make his Falcons debut against his 2015 draft mate Jameis Winston, and this will be the first time since 2014 that the Falcons and Saints open the season against each other.

Find out how you can watch or listen to the first regular season game both inside and outside the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-0)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

Skies: Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms

High/low: 81 degrees/ 68degrees

Rain: 60 percent chance

Humidity: 85 percent