How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sep 08, 2022 at 05:05 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Week 1 is finally upon us and it's officially game week.

The Falcons and rival New Orleans Saints will clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open up the 2022 regular season on Sunday. Both teams closed out the 2021 season against each other so it's no better way to kick-off the first game. Quarterback Marcus Mariota will make his Falcons debut against his 2015 draft mate Jameis Winston, and this will be the first time since 2014 that the Falcons and Saints open the season against each other.

RELATED CONTENT:

Find out how you can watch or listen to the first regular season game both inside and outside the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-0)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms

High/low: 81 degrees/ 68degrees

Rain: 60 percent chance

Humidity: 85 percent

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com, (and yes, we know the game could be played with the roof closed)

Falcons Daily: Why Arthur Smith, Dean Pees getting rookies ready for Week 1 vs. Saints and beyond will be key in 2022

Players and coaches will try to help rookies playing in their first NFL game Sunday vs. New Orleans

Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall given game designation

Whether or not we see the Falcons No. 8 overall pick's Falcons debut is still unknown as we head into the weekend.

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota, A.J. Terrell, Jake Matthews, and key stats for Week 1 clash with Saints

Falcons are 7-1 vs. New Orleans in regular-season openers

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, plus Isaiah Oliver, Deion Jones and other IR return candidates

We also discuss defining a successful season in this Friday mailbag

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London, Darren Hall as Saints practice week continues

'That reset was what I needed': Inside the restorative period that helped prepare Marcus Mariota for this Falcons opportunity

Mariota re-ignited passion for football during two-year stint working outside the spotlight

'I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season': Marcus Mariota ready for new start

The eighth year vet is excited about a fresh start in his career

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Drew Dalman was named the starter when the Falcons released their Week 1 depth chart. How did the Falcons come to that decision?

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

TE Parker Hesse missed Wednesday's practice, which was conducted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for personal reasons

Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

Scott Bair hands Bair Mail over to Tori McElhaney. She answers your questions on Wednesday.

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

