How to watch Falcons game vs. Commanders: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at FedExField 

Nov 25, 2022 at 09:27 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will hit the road to face the Washington Commanders for their Week 12 matchup at FedExField on Sunday, November 27. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming away game:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. Washington Commanders (6-5)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: FedExField

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market games and replay every matchup of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Rain likely.

High/low: 60 degrees/49 degrees

Rain: 96 percent.

Humidity: 81 percent.

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.

