How to watch Falcons game vs. 49ers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Oct 12, 2022 at 09:51 AM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will host the San Fransisco 49ers for their Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 16. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (2-3) vs. San Fransisco 49ers (3-2)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Intervals of clouds and sunshine.

High/low: 77 degrees/54 degrees

Rain: 22 percent chance

Humidity: 58 percent

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

