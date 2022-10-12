How to watch Falcons game vs. 49ers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will host the San Fransisco 49ers for their Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 16. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (2-3) vs. San Fransisco 49ers (3-2)
When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Intervals of clouds and sunshine.
High/low: 77 degrees/54 degrees
Rain: 22 percent chance
Humidity: 58 percent
