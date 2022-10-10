Inside Tori's Notebook: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and a final note on Deion Jones

The Ridder ruckus is quite loud

I wrote this at halftime. And I get it. At the time, Mariota was 5-for-14 through the air for a total of 52 yards. The Falcons offense was sputtering. They hadn't even broken 100 total yards yet. So, it really came as no surprise when the call for Desmond Ridder became quite... well... loud on every social media platform.

But look, I am here to tell you that the first half woes of the offense weren't completely on Mariota. It was on everyone. As people can pick apart Mariota's performance you can do the same for everyone else, too. You can dissect receivers dropping a few key passes (a Feleipe Franks and Hodge drop comes to mind). You can count the 10 quarterback hurries and five sacks as an entire offensive blunder. Just because a quarterback takes a sack doesn't mean it's solely on him and him alone. There are a lot of factors that go into said sack.

Through the first four games of the season, the Falcons were keeping Mariota clean. They had one of the fewest quarterback hurries totals in the league. They had given up 10 sacks. Half of that total through the first four games came through four quarters in Tampa.

Ultimately, my question to everyone calling for Ridder in that game, at that moment is: Why?

Why would you want to put him in that position? Against one of the most experienced defensive fronts in the league? Within an offense that was struggling to protect the quarterback and move the chains? An offense without two of its top play makers nonetheless?

Personally, I don't think that's the situation I want to see Ridder perform in. I don't think that gives you the evaluation you need of him to (one day) make the decision of whether or not you think he's your future at the position.

Do I want to see Ridder operate a Falcons offense in 2022? Yes. I do.