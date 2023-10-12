How to watch Falcons game vs. Commanders: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons look to stay perfect at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Atlanta will have the challenge of besting a Commanders team itching for a victory riding a three-game losing streak.
Before the Falcons kickoff against Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.
Here's how to tune in to the Week 6 game in or out of the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (3-2) vs. Washington Commanders (2-3)
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include CBS.
Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Partly cloudy
High/low: 62 degrees/47 degrees
Rain: Six percent chance
Humidity: 67 percent
Moon: Waxing Crescent