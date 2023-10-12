Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Commanders: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 6 game

Oct 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons look to stay perfect at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Washington Commanders this Sunday.

Atlanta will have the challenge of besting a Commanders team itching for a victory riding a three-game losing streak.

Before the Falcons kickoff against Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 6 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (3-2) vs. Washington Commanders (2-3)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: CBS

Related Links

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include CBS.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly cloudy

High/low: 62 degrees/47 degrees

Rain: Six percent chance

Humidity: 67 percent

Moon: Waxing Crescent

NFL+_CLUB-BANNERS_MIX-final_$6.99_1920x1080 copy[87]
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Kaleb McGary, Jonnu Smith and Bud Dupree as Commanders practice week continues 

Only McGary was limited in Thursday's practice 
news

Storm Norton helps answer key question about Falcons depth at the line of scrimmage

When Kaleb McGary suffered a knee injury in the Falcons win vs. the Texans, Atlanta's offensive tackle depth was tested. Storm Norton didn't miss a beat. 
news

How Drake London helped spark an undefeated record at home

The Falcons wide receiver said the crowd at Mercedes-Benz is a momentum changer. 
news

Wide receiver Van Jefferson joins the Falcons with existing ties to the team

The Falcons made a Week 6 trade with the Rams in order to acquire the wide receiver. 
news

Falcons injury report: Three players limited in Wednesday practice leading up to Washington Commanders game 

Kaleb McGary, Bud Dupree and Jonnu Smith were limited participants
news

Bair Mail: On Jonnu Smith, Van Jefferson, Dee Alford and Falcons defense getting more sacks

We take a look at pass rush stats and hear from Arthur Smith about the state of the Falcons pass rush in this Wednesday mailbag. 
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 6 of the 2023 regular season

Transactions create more change to this week's chart
news

Falcons acquire WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

Fourth-year veteran added with an exchange of future NFL Draft capital, pending physical
news

Falcons won't face Justin Jefferson with Vikings WR reportedly headed to IR

Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: 49ers remain No. 1 after beating Cowboys, Lions on the prowl and Falcons flying higher

Desmond Ridder's performance and the Falcons defense inspires confidence that Atlanta can compete over the long haul.
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Dissecting Desmond Ridder's 329 passing yards vs. Texans, the receivers who made an impact

Double-digit receivers were involved in Desmond Ridder's best day through the air. That matters for Atlanta moving forward. 

Top News

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 6 of the 2023 regular season

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Kaleb McGary, Jonnu Smith and Bud Dupree as Commanders practice week continues 

Storm Norton helps answer key question about Falcons depth at the line of scrimmage

How to watch Falcons game vs. Commanders: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Advertising