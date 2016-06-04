How is WR Julio Jones the NFL's Lebron James?

Julio Jones has proved since the day he played his first down of football at Foley High School in Alabama he's incomparable.

Sure, his sheer athletic abilities put him into a rare category that few can relate too. But what truly makes him unique is his humble approach, and the Ringer's Robert Mays delves into how Jones is transcending the game.

Mays compares Jones to NBA superstar LeBron James in that both athletes had such success early on in their careers that the highest of expectations were set for their futures from an early age.

Jones continuously surpasses expectations and does it in a such a subtle way that one can't help but marvel at him and his success.