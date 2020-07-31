Friday, Jul 31, 2020 03:29 PM

How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

It's clear now that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is going to permeate every aspect of the NFL's planned return to action this fall.

Whether it be social-distancing measures at team facilities or new approaches to preparing players for the season in the absence of preseason games, every team will be undergoing a training camp unlike any they've ever experiences.

RELATED CONTENT

While it's easy to understand the ways COVID-19 will impact physical aspects of NFL life, there are some hidden effects that might not be as easy to identify. One such behind-the-scenes effect is how teams approach their roster decisions throughout camp and heading into the season.

"There are a lot of moving parts this year," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "There are going to be daily discussions, for sure, regarding the roster. I know you guys will follow that as well, but a lot of thought is going to go into that."

Injuries are always an unfortunate part of life during training camp. Teams expect them and even prepare for them, but there's no way to fully prevent them. However, teams do generally have a sense of which positions are most likely to have attrition and they may bolster their ranks on the 90-man roster at those certain spots.

If an injury happens at a spot where extra depth is needed, a team is often able to make a transaction that same day or in the near future to add a player to its roster at the required position. Given the testing requirements put into place this year by the NFL, that immediacy will no longer be available. Players will need to be tested for a duration of time before being allowed to join the rest of the team, which will slow down an organization's ability to resupply.

"One thing I think you have to think about outside, that's a position – wide receivers, corners – the amount of running that's going to take place in training camp, soft-tissue injuries are something that are legitimate to talk about," Quinn explained. "It's a difficult process to add players onto a roster. In the past, when you've covered a team, 'Hey, the injury bug hit tight end,' or 'hit this group and they're out,' it's a good while to get that position back up. In the past, 'Hey, we're going to release another player to add to that (group).' That really won't be the case this year because it could take five, six or seven days to get the next player in at that position."

The added threat of COVID-19, in addition to the always-present threat of injury, is forcing teams to consider their roster allocation in a new light. Should they strive for added depth across the board or continue to focus their attention on the positions that still carry the greatest risk of long-term injury?

That's a question that will carry on into the regular season as well, but a change to the practice squad should help make things easier for teams. As Quinn explained, a team may keep six additional veteran players on its practice squad, expanding the number of practice squad spots to 16 for the 2020 season. Teams will also be allowed to promote a player from the practice squad to fill a spot on the active roster and send them back down to the practice squad without that player having to clear waivers first as has previously been the case.

"That's a big deal because you'll have to make sure if there are people on the practice squad, which ones are developmental – meaning they are needing time to develop – and which ones would be ready to play right away," Quinn said. "I think that's an added part of the roster development this year."

Under Quinn, the Falcons have prioritized developing younger players on the practice squad. Players like wide receiver Christian Blake and defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner started out on the practice squad before earning roles on Sundays. That approach might change this year, however, if, as Quinn said, the Falcons prioritize players who could be short-term substitutes if a player must be isolated.

Those decisions won't have to be made for some time, but they are yet more examples of how COVID-19 is affecting the NFL. Like all teams, the Falcons are engaged in deep discussions to find the best path forward.

Rookies arrive for 2020 AT&T Training Camp

The 2020 Atlanta Falcons Rookie Class arrived at Falcons Headquarters this week to participate in AT&T Training Camp.

Mykal Walker, Marlon Davidson
1 / 35

Mykal Walker, Marlon Davidson

A.J. Terrell
2 / 35

A.J. Terrell

Juwan Green, Jalen McCleskey
3 / 35

Juwan Green, Jalen McCleskey

Matt Hennessy
4 / 35

Matt Hennessy

Sterling Hofrichter
5 / 35

Sterling Hofrichter

Jaylinn Hawkins
6 / 35

Jaylinn Hawkins

Images of the Atlanta Falcons 2020 Rookie Class arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 26, 2020.
7 / 35

Images of the Atlanta Falcons 2020 Rookie Class arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 26, 2020.

A.J. Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins
8 / 35

A.J. Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins

Juwan Green
9 / 35

Juwan Green

Jaylinn Hawkins
10 / 35

Jaylinn Hawkins

A.J. Terrell
11 / 35

A.J. Terrell

Images of the Atlanta Falcons 2020 Rookie Class arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 26, 2020.
12 / 35

Images of the Atlanta Falcons 2020 Rookie Class arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 26, 2020.

A.J. Terrell
13 / 35

A.J. Terrell

Delrick Abrams
14 / 35

Delrick Abrams

Sterling Hofrichter
15 / 35

Sterling Hofrichter

Jaylinn Hawkins
16 / 35

Jaylinn Hawkins

Rojesterman Farris
17 / 35

Rojesterman Farris

Hinwa Allieu
18 / 35

Hinwa Allieu

Mykal Walker, Marlon Davidson
19 / 35

Mykal Walker, Marlon Davidson

Mikey Daniel
20 / 35

Mikey Daniel

Hunter Atkinson
21 / 35

Hunter Atkinson

Justin Gooseberry
22 / 35

Justin Gooseberry

Marlon Davidson
23 / 35

Marlon Davidson

Jared Pinkney
24 / 35

Jared Pinkney

Austin Edwards, Hinwa Allieu
25 / 35

Austin Edwards, Hinwa Allieu

Chris Rowland
26 / 35

Chris Rowland

Marlon Davidson
27 / 35

Marlon Davidson

Images of the Atlanta Falcons 2020 Rookie Class arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 26, 2020.
28 / 35

Images of the Atlanta Falcons 2020 Rookie Class arriving for AT&T Training Camp in Flowery Branch, Ga. on July 26, 2020.

Mykal Walker
29 / 35

Mykal Walker

Chris Rowland
30 / 35

Chris Rowland

Caleb Repp
31 / 35

Caleb Repp

Rojesterman Farris
32 / 35

Rojesterman Farris

Chris Rowland
33 / 35

Chris Rowland

Caleb Repp
34 / 35

Caleb Repp

Jalen McCleskey
35 / 35

Jalen McCleskey

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons now have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions
news

Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions

A closer look at the Falcons' most pressing questions to be answered over the next month 
Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan
news

Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan

Dan Quinn praised the policies the NFL has put into place as team activities are set to ramp up
Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list

Smith and Carter are entering their second seasons with the organization
Dan Quinn says Falcons players in 'fantastic shape' ahead of camp
news

Dan Quinn says Falcons players in 'fantastic shape' ahead of camp

Falcons players have been putting in work at home this offseason
Falcons planning a scrimmage-heavy approach to simulate preseason
news

Falcons planning a scrimmage-heavy approach to simulate preseason

With no preseason games taking place, NFL players and coaches are turning to other methods of preparation for the season
Falcons place rookie Jaylinn Hawkins on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place rookie Jaylinn Hawkins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Hawkins was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft
NFL: Falcons, rest of league will not play preseason games in 2020
news

NFL: Falcons, rest of league will not play preseason games in 2020

The league has determined that it will forgo any playing exhibition games prior to the regular season
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Hayden Hurst
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Hayden Hurst

Will Hurst step in and pick up where Austin Hooper left off? Hurst seems to like his chances and we do, too
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Calvin Ridley 
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Calvin Ridley 

Heading into his third season with the Falcons, Calvin Ridley is fully healthy and ready to take on a bigger role in Atlanta's offense 
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Chris Lindstrom
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Chris Lindstrom

Lindstrom has only started five games in the NFL, but the Falcons have to be encouraged by what they've seen so far from the former Boston College standout

Top News

Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons place Tyeler Davison, Danny Etling on reserve/COVID-19 list

How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions

How COVID-19 could impact depth, factor into Falcons' roster decisions

Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions

Falcons 2020 training camp: Five burning questions

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones is Peter Schrager's 'most underappreciated' player on NFL's Top 100 list

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones is Peter Schrager's 'most underappreciated' player on NFL's Top 100 list

Advertising