WATCH: Todd Gurley featured in new Gatorade commercial

"In the last few months, athletes have been excited about getting back out there and playing ANYTHING," the commercial's description on YouTube reads. "If you're Ready to Play, Zion Williamson, Sydney McLaughlin, Bryce Harper, Todd Gurley and Elena Delle Donne are right there with you! After all, at their core, they're athletes, ready to play and compete, no matter what the sport."

Gurley was right in the thick of the NFL MVP race in 2017, and he was once again an All-Pro in 2018. After a relative down year in 2019, when he gained 1,064 total yards and scored a combined 14 touchdowns, Gurley is ready to prove that he's still got a lot of football left in him.