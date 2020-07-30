Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 03:55 PM

WATCH: Todd Gurley featured in new Gatorade commercial

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Gurley_AP_19029588518362
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher

When the Falcons signed Todd Gurley this offseason, they added another high-profile star to their high-octane offense.

While fans can't wait to see Gurley's abilities on the field as Atlanta's lead running back in 2020, they don't have to wait to see him representing the Falcons on a national stage. Alongside fellow sports stars Zion Williamson, Sydney McLaughlin, Bryce Harper and Elena Delle Donne, Gurley is prominently featured in a new Gatorade commercial.

"In the last few months, athletes have been excited about getting back out there and playing ANYTHING," the commercial's description on YouTube reads. "If you're Ready to Play, Zion Williamson, Sydney McLaughlin, Bryce Harper, Todd Gurley and Elena Delle Donne are right there with you! After all, at their core, they're athletes, ready to play and compete, no matter what the sport."

Gurley was right in the thick of the NFL MVP race in 2017, and he was once again an All-Pro in 2018. After a relative down year in 2019, when he gained 1,064 total yards and scored a combined 14 touchdowns, Gurley is ready to prove that he's still got a lot of football left in him.

The Falcons' run game needs a stimulant after averaging the third-fewest rushing yards per game last season, and their hoping Gurley can be just that. If the commercial is any indication, he's raring to hit the field.

Related Content

Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan
news

Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan

Dan Quinn praised the policies the NFL has put into place as team activities are set to ramp up
QB Matt Ryan
news

Matt Ryan left off NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020' list

The list has 100 players, but Matt Ryan ain't one
SFTB: Expectations for Hayden Hurst, NFC South, more opt-out questions 
news

SFTB: Expectations for Hayden Hurst, NFC South, more opt-out questions 

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list

Smith and Carter are entering their second seasons with the organization
Dan Quinn says Falcons players in 'fantastic shape' ahead of camp
news

Dan Quinn says Falcons players in 'fantastic shape' ahead of camp

Falcons players have been putting in work at home this offseason
ESPN analysts make case for why Julio Jones is NFL's top receiver
news

ESPN analysts make case for why Julio Jones is NFL's top receiver

ESPN analysts debate why Julio Jones is the best player at his position 
Julio Jones ranked No. 11 in NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020' list
news

Julio Jones ranked No. 11 in NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020' list

Entering his 10th NFL season, Julio Jones still commands respect as one of the very best players in the league
Early Bird Report: One PFF stat explains why Todd Gurley is a perfect fit in Atlanta
news

Early Bird Report: One PFF stat explains why Todd Gurley is a perfect fit in Atlanta

Today's Early Bird Report includes a stat from Pro Football Focus that highlights why Todd Gurley could be in for a big year with the Falcons
SFTB: Lots of 'opt-out' questions, salary cap, Logan Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, more
news

SFTB: Lots of 'opt-out' questions, salary cap, Logan Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons planning a scrimmage-heavy approach to simulate preseason
news

Falcons planning a scrimmage-heavy approach to simulate preseason

With no preseason games taking place, NFL players and coaches are turning to other methods of preparation for the season
Falcons place rookie Jaylinn Hawkins on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place rookie Jaylinn Hawkins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Hawkins was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Top News

WATCH: Todd Gurley featured in new Gatorade commercial

WATCH: Todd Gurley featured in new Gatorade commercial

Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan

Falcons' COVID-19 plan doesn't include special isolation for Matt Ryan

QB Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan left off NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020' list

SFTB: Expectations for Hayden Hurst, NFC South, more opt-out questions 

SFTB: Expectations for Hayden Hurst, NFC South, more opt-out questions 

Advertising