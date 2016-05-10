Hooper Among NFC South's Biggest Draft Bargains

May 10, 2016 at 06:46 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

The Falcons addressed a key need in the third round of last month's draft, where they selected tight end Austin Hooper. According to NFL.com's Chase Goodbread, tabbing the reliable pass-catcher at No. 81 overall was among the five best bargain picks in the NFC South.

"Atlanta gets a legit receiving threat here who can get downfield and do more than just move the chains," Goodbread wrote. "Coming from a pro-style offense, his transition from Stanford's playbook to the Falcons' should be a fairly easy one. He'll get every opportunity to make a difference as an added weapon for Matt Ryan."

In addition to his experience in the Cardinals' system, Hooper's ceiling makes him a great value pick in the third round. It's important to remember that he entered the draft following his redshirt sophomore campaign. Had he remained at Stanford for another year or two, he would have been able to improve his stock considerably before going pro.

He didn't want to delay his inevitable move to the pros, however. That decision should help the Falcons long-term, and if he develops the way Atlanta's coaches envision, a lot of teams will regret passing on the skilled tight end.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

How Drake London validated Falcons faith in him -- Rookie Review

Bair Mail: On Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, sticking with Desmond Ridder, Trey Lance and Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons Best of 2022 | Relive the top cinematic moments from this season

Analyzing Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, state of wide receivers -- Falcons Breakdown

Advertising