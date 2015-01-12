Hester Hoping to Showcase More Talent in 2015

First impressions are a big deal, and Falcons wide receiver Devin Hester made the most of his in year one with the team. The nine-year veteran signed with the Falcons in March as a free agent, later admitting that being welcomed by coaches and teammates with open arms instantly made him feel like part of the family.

What ensued was a season that included several highlight special teams returns, like his 20th-career score (NFL record), a 62-yard punt return in Week 3. Hester also saw plenty of action as a wide receiver, totaling 38 receptions for 504 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a 20-yard rushing score as well.

"It was OK," Hester said of his 2014 season. "I felt as though I could've done a little better. It was the first year for me here, getting into the mix and getting used to the offense, surrounded by a great group of receivers. The relationship we built in that receivers room was real strong, and I'm just hoping we can continue that together next year."

Hester didn't just thank his coaches and teammates for all the support this year but also his fans for acknowledging his efforts by voting him to his fourth-career Pro Bowl. As for what will unfold next season, under a new head coach, possible free agent signings and the NFL Draft, Hester's focus remains where it has been throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy career. "I can only handle what I'm capable of, doing my part," Hester said. "I'm going to go into this offseason and try to get better and work on my craft and hopefully next year I can showcase more talent."