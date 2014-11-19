Heroes Meet Falcons During Visit to Dobbins ARB

The humble attitudes, coming from both the service members and the players were unmistakable, with both parties looking at the other as their hero. Air Force Lt. Col. James Wilson said the general public looks at those in uniform as heroes and holds them to a high regard; yet, to those in uniform, idols such as the Falcons are heroes on a different level.

With the holidays around the corner and a looming deployment for more than 150 members at Dobbins ARB at the start of the new year, the heartwarming event Tuesday afternoon acted as a motivator and a huge morale booster for the entire base population.

"(There's) a lot of uncertainty in the world today," said Wilson, who serves as Chief of Public Affairs for the base. "If you're wearing the uniform, you don't have time to slow down and think about the risk or the unknown of what that deployment may hold. You're just focused on making sure that you're trained and ready to deploy."

The actions that seemed small and inconsequential to the players meant more than they'd ever imagine. The humility and appreciation from every single airman, sailor, Marine, soldier, and base personnel who came to meet them was told through their laughter, their smiles, and the sheer volume of attendees.